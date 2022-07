There is a traffic heads up on College Station Road in Athens: the stretch of College Station that has been closed since a water main break two weeks ago will remain closed til further notice. There will be testing for underground voids beneath College Station from Riverbend Road to the Outer Loop entrance ramp. City Hall says the goal is to have the road reopened before the August 17 start of the University of Georgia’s fall semester classes.

ATHENS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO