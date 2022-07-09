ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Armed police swarm Steve Bannon’s DC home in ‘swatting’ incident

By Patrick Reilly
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Heavily armed law enforcement officers swarmed former White House adviser Steve Bannon’s Washington, DC, home after an apparent “swatting” incident on Friday, according to police.

A prankster sent police into a frenzy after calling 911 at about 10:45 a.m. and reporting that a gunman was inside a home in the 200 Block of A Street near 2nd Street, just steps away from the Capitol, and had shot someone, officials told The Washington Post.

The caller then threatened to take his own life if police came, CNN reported. The home was later revealed to be Bannon’s.

Members of the Metropolitan Police Department and US Capitol Police arrived on scene but saw no sign of a gunman or shots fired, police said.

Cops said that people were in the house at the time, but it’s unclear if Bannon was among them.

Police determined it was a “swatting” incident — when someone calls 911 with a false report to trick police into a SWAT operation on a person’s home. The call was not made from Bannon’s home, cops said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sFehw_0gZdswOj00
Heavily armed law enforcement officers swarmed former Trump adviser Steve Bannon’s Washington, DC, home after an alleged “swatting” incident on Friday.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qbIKA_0gZdswOj00
A prankster sent police into a frenzy after calling 911 to report that a gunman was inside Steve Bannon’s home.

The prank call forced police to shut down several streets near the Capitol and Supreme Court while they investigated. Streets reopened by 12:30 after no suspects or victims were found, police said.

“The police were terrific,” Bannon, 67, told NBC as he walked up the front steps of his home after police had cleared the block.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Walter "Disney" Davis pleads guilty to attempting to send drug-soaked papers to inmates

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- Walter "Disney" Davis, of St. Paul, has pleaded guilty to a number of drug and firearm related charges.U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger says that Davis was charged with attempted distribution of a drug analogue, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and illegally possessing firearms as a felon.Court documents alleged he was sending drug-soaked papers to state prisons, papers that would produce hallucinogenic effects when consumed. The substance was MDMB-4en-PINACA, a synthetic cannabinoid.The charges indicate Davis -- whose nickname is listed as "Disney" -- attempted to mail six letters to inmates at Stillwater, Oak Park Heights, Faribault, and Rush City prisons.Search warrants turned up more than 400 grams of fentanyl, $3,000 in cash, digital scales, a spray bottle containing MDMB-4en-PINACA, a package of Strathmore cotton paper, and multiple loaded revolvers.Three days into his trial, Davis pleaded guilty to all counts. A sentencing is yet to be scheduled.Luger says the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, along with the Minnesota Department of Corrections, assisted in the investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Newsweek

Trump Faces Triple Threat as Three Investigations Ramp Up in Same Week

Former President Donald Trump faces a particularly turbulent week as significant developments are expected in a number of investigations surrounding him. Over the next seven days, criminal, civil and Congressional panels investigating incidents where Trump is implicated will all hear key testimonies as part of ongoing proceedings. On Tuesday, the...
POTUS
Newsweek

Trump's 'Criminal Activity' Worthy Of Investigation: Ex-White House Lawyer

Donald Trump should face a criminal investigation over his attempts to overturn the 2020 election, according to one of his former lawyers. Ty Cobb, who represented Trump in the White House during Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, said that it is "justifiable" that the former president is investigated over the January 6 attack and for trying to prevent Joe Biden becoming president.
POTUS
MSNBC

Coming to terms with just how armed Trump followers were on Jan. 6

Among the key revelations from Cassidy Hutchinson’s recent testimony was what the White House aide heard Donald Trump say ahead of his pre-riot rally on Jan. 6. Backstage at the Ellipse, Hutchinson heard the then-president fuming about the crowd size who’d hear his remarks. Told that some of...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Bannon
The Independent

Oath Keepers leader offers to testify before Jan 6 committee amid claims group had ’death list’

The leader of the far-right Oath Keepers militia wants to testify before the January 6 committee as long as he’s allowed to do so live and in person. Stewart Rhodes, who is in jail awaiting trial on seditious conspiracy charges for his role in the attack on the US Capitol, wants to “confront” the panel, his attorney James Bright told Politico. On Friday, the Justice Department released new details of the extensive planning it alleges Mr Rhodes and eight other members of the Oath Keepers carried out in the lead up to the January 6 riot.In a court filing,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Armed Police#Swat#Dc#The Washington Post#Cnn#Us Capitol Police#Supreme Court#Nbc
Washington Examiner

It’s time to start showing the videos of police shooting white people

The fatal police shooting of Jayland Walker is the latest black man's death that the Left hopes to exploit for political gain. Walker's death has started the typical routine that the country goes through after a black man is killed by police: outrage, condemnation, and accusations of systemic racism. Despite...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
White House
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
45K+
Followers
36K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy