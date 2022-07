BRENTFORD, England -- For the third time in their past five matches, Spain conceded within the first three minutes, leaving them with no route back into their group game against Germany, a 2-0 loss on Tuesday. While Germany emphatically punched their spot into the quarterfinals, Spain's future at the 2022 Euro hangs on the result of their upcoming final group stage match against Denmark.

SOCCER ・ 2 HOURS AGO