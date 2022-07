This NHL free agent class already had the most high-end talent in several years. Then Evgeni Malkin made it known hes testing the market. The longtime Pittsburgh cornerstone, Colorado Stanley Cup champions Nazem Kadri and Darcy Kuemper, Calgary MVP candidate Johnny Gaudreau and Dallas defenseman John Klingberg headline one of the deepest groups of free agents in recent history. Even though the salary cap is only going up $1 million per team, record revenues have made for the first increase since 2019, setting the stage for significant money to flow when the market opens Wednesday.

NHL ・ 8 HOURS AGO