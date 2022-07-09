ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Army bars more than 60K National Guards, Reservists from service, cutting off pay

By Allie Griffin
 3 days ago
More than 60,000 National Guardsmen and Reservists who have refused to get the COVID vaccine will be barred from duties, effectively cutting their pay and benefits.  Getty Images

Roughly 40,000 National Guardsmen and 22,000 Reservists will be barred from service for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the US Army announced Friday.

The decision effectively cuts off pay and benefits to the combined 62,000 service members and prohibits them from participating in training.

“Soldiers who refuse the vaccination order without an approved or pending exemption request are subject to adverse administrative actions, including flags, bars to service, and official reprimands,” an Army spokesperson said in a statement to Military.com.

The Guardsmen and Reservists had until last Thursday to receive the vaccine. The deadline was the latest of all the armed services, which required members to get vaccinated last year, according to the outlet.

If the soldiers continue to refuse the vaccination requirement without a valid medical or religious exemption, they could face further action including “separation” or mandatory discharge.

Part-time service members who have pending exemption cases can continue to participate in training exercises and collect pay and benefits. However, the Army has approved very few medical exemptions and religious exemptions to date, Military.com reported.

Just six out of 53 Guardsmen who requested a medical exemption were approved by the Army and none of the 3,000 requests for religious exemptions made by Guardsmen and Reservists have been granted, according to the outlet.

The possible loss of service members could exasperate the ongoing struggle the National Guard is facing to recruit new members.

About 13 percent of National Guardsmen and 12 percent of Reservists were unvaccinated the day after the deadline passed.

Army officials are hoping to change the minds of those resistant to the vaccine.

“We’re going to give every soldier every opportunity to get vaccinated and continue their military career,” Director of the Army Guard, Lt. Gen. Jon Jensen, said in a statement to Military.com. “We’re not giving up on anybody until the separation paperwork is signed and completed.”

As of Friday, 1,148 active-duty soldiers have been removed from the Army for failing to comply with the vaccine mandate, according to Military.com

Comments / 21

iloveamerica
3d ago

That’s an incentive for America’s youth to join- good luck joe with your shortage of enlistee’s. This assault and a woke military will drive them away. I

Reply
7
Gerri Iocovozzi
3d ago

STOP the jab! people are dying at an alarming rate. Do your research and STOP this poison!

Reply(2)
13
IceAxe
3d ago

The military is a joke right now! my son is an infantryman and hasn't fired his rifle since April!! WTF

Reply(3)
4
MILITARY
