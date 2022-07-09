ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana DOTD planning for more electric cars to be on roadways

By Vannia Joseph
 3 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Over the next five years, Louisiana will receive approximately 74 million dollars for electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure through President Biden’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is preparing to submit an electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure deployment plan as an initial step to securing federal funding set aside for electric vehicle charging stations. Through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), DOTD will receive approximately $14 million in federal funding annually over the next five years to be used for charging stations.

“The entire automobile industry, the original equipment manufacturers, have declared that by 2030 to 2035 they are only going to be producing electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles,” said DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson.

According to Wilson, the time is now for the state to become a competitor when it comes to electric vehicles.

“These EV charging facilities are going to be level three charging facilities, which means it’ll take you 20 minutes to charge your battery,” said Wilson.

The department is also focusing on equity with this new plan.

“The president has laid out a Justice 40 commitment which ensures that 40% of the benefits of the dollars that we spend are going to be experienced and felt by those that have been underrepresented. If you have food deserts, like we have, or energy deserts which could be the future for charging these vehicles where will those folks go,” said Wilson.

The commitment would ensure there is access to connections in rural and urban communities throughout the state. The investment will also help Louisiana achieve its goal of becoming net-zero by 2050 .

“We know one of the largest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions is our transportation system,” said Wilson. “This is the way of life, this is going to be the evolution of our system and it’s important for Louisiana not to get left behind.”

In order to receive the federal funds, DOTD must submit an EV charging infrastructure deployment plan by August 1st. A draft of the plan can be seen online. To view it, click here .

The department is accepting public comment on its current draft until Monday, July 18. For more information, click here .

Comments / 8

T rex
3d ago

I'll never give up my gas ⛽ combustible pick-up truck. You can wait 20 minutes for a charge and during that time get robbed, carjacked.

Reply
2
Richard Davis
3d ago

Don’t know about everyone else but I can’t afford a new car especially when they are going to cost 70,000 or more

Reply(3)
3
