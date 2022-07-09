ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clair Shores, MI

Suspect allegedly hauling multiple firearms in vehicle flees from St. Clair Shores police, MSP chopper in pursuit

By WWJ Newsroom
 3 days ago
MACOMB COUNTY (WWJ) - Those living in Eastpointe and St. Clair Shores may spot a police helicopter hovering in the area Friday evening after a man took off on foot during a traffic stop.

St. Clair Shores police along with officers from Eastpointe PD and state police were seen searching for a suspect near Beaconsfield and Eight Mile and Nine Mile roads.

Local authorities said the suspect fled the scene after police initiated a traffic stop. Police reportedly found several weapons in the suspect's car.

The suspect was reportedly described as a Black male apporximently 25-years-old with shoulder length hair and dressed in all white with flip flops.

As of 9:20 p.m., St. Clair Shores PD told WWJ they've called off the search, but the MSP chopper continues to conduct surveillance by air.

Anyone with any information or sees something suspicious has been asked to call 911.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WWJ LIVE for the latest updates.

