56 Days Until Kansas Football: Rock Chalk Podcast - Previewing the Iowa State Cyclones

By Andy Mitts
 3 days ago

The countdown returns once again to the Rock Chalk Podcast, taking an early look at the Week 5 opponent for the Kansas Jayhawks. Giving us the details on the Iowa State Cyclones is Levi Stevenson, Managing Editor of Wide Right & Natty Lite.

We started at looking at the latest on conference realignment before diving deep into the Iowa State roster. We looked at the schemes that Iowa State is expected to run and how the new personnel changes that. Then we dive into the defensive weaknesses before running through the schedule.

The episode gets started with a look at how all the conference realignment news might affect this season coming up. Then we jumped into looking at which players that are no longer with the program will be the hardest to replace. This included a discussion about how to effectively understand player comparisons.

From there, we looked into the rotating cast of running backs and the evolving nature of the wide receiver room for the Cyclones. Plus, we got into the offensive line and how different it is blocking for Hunter Dekkers compared to Brock Purdy.

After the break, we dove into the defense, identifying the biggest weaknesses that might get exploited this season. Plus, a big step up in expectations might be on the horizon for the special teams unit.

We end by looking through the schedule, evaluating the early conference matchups, and coming up with expectations for season. That includes a record prediction, games to watch out for, and even a little trash-talking of other teams in the conference.

