Washington, DC

FOUND: 82-year-old DC man missing from Oneida Street, NE

By 7News Staff
WJLA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Updated July 9 at 7:15 a.m. The Metropolitan Police Department says Edward Lou Allen was found...

wjla.com

WJLA

WATCH: Police looking to ID suspects after burglary at DC charter school

WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. police are looking to identify two people who allegedly broke into a Northwest charter school last week, according to a release. The burglary happened at Kipp School in the 400 block of P Street Northwest, police said. The suspects took property and then fled the scene, according to investigators.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Police search for suspect who drove stolen SUV into DC church

WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police Department officers are searching for a driver who drove a reportedly stolen SUV into a church building in Southeast D.C. Officers were called to the 5300 block of C Street Southeast around midnight. Once on scene they found an SUV had slammed into the building, but the driver was not located. Police believe the driver took off on foot following the crash. Police have not been able to locate the driver.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shore News Network

17 Year-Old Shot To Death In Car in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Metro Police Department in Washington, D.C. is investigating a homicide that left a 17 year-old shot to death on July 9th. This incident took place on the 3500 block of Hayes Street in Northeast, D.C. According to police, “At approximately 5:26 pm, members of the...
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Shore News Network

D.C. Police Make Arrest in Murder of 16 Year-Old

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department Homicide Branch has made an arrest in the homicide of a 16 year-old that took place on July 5th. This incident took place on the 700 block of Kenilworth Terrace in Northeast, D.C. According to detectives, “At approximately 1:10 am,...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Alexandria Teen Fatally Shot in Northeast DC

A 17-year-old boy from Alexandria, Virginia, was fatally shot Saturday evening in Northeast D.C., police say. Damari Deon Wright was the victim, police said Sunday. Twelve juveniles have been homicide victims in D.C. so far this year, the Metropolitan Police Department told News4. That many young people were killed in all of 2021.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
#Dc
alxnow.com

Mother identifies son as suspect in Arlandria burglary

A 23-year-old Alexandria man is being held without bond for statutory burglary after being turned in to police by his mother. The suspect was arrested on July 5 — two weeks after the incident. Police initially responded to the 300 block of Manor Road for a report of a...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Shore News Network

Man Struck in July 5th Crash Has Passed Away

LANDOVER, MD – A 53-year-old man who was struck by a vehicle in Palmer Park on July 5th has died from his injuries, police report. According to the Prince George’s County Police Department, 53-year-old Jackie Monroe of Hyattsville passed away this week. Last Monday, at approximately 10:40 pm,...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
WTOP

2 dead in Montgomery Co. car crash

Montgomery County Police said that two people have been killed and another injured in a severe two-vehicle crash in Glenmont, Maryland, on Sunday. The crash happened at around 7:45 p.m. near the intersections of Georgia Avenue and May Street near Rippling Brook Drive. Officials tell WTOP that two adults in...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Man & Teen Wounded In Pair Of Monday Morning Baltimore Shootings

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people including a teen were hurt early Monday in a pair of shootings in Baltimore, authorities said. The first shooting was reported about 12:42 a.m. when a 17-year-old boy showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound, Baltimore Police said. Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives believe the shooting happened in the 400 block of South Bentalou Street, according to police. The condition of the victim was not immediately clear Monday morning. A second shooting was reported shortly before 3 a.m. in the 2900 block of O’Donnell Street, police said. Officers answering that call found a 31-year-old man with a graze wound on his arm who was treated by paramedics at the scene, police said. No information about a possible suspect or motive in either shooting was released. Anyone with information about these cases is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

(Located) Concern for Missing 82-Year-Old Woman

Update: Carol Morgan has been located safe and unharmed. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing female from Silver Spring. On July 10, 2022, at approximately 12:30 p.m., Carol Morgan, age 82, was last seen at her residence in the 1300 block of Fenwick Lane.
SILVER SPRING, MD
popville.com

Early Morning Shooting in Chinatown near Mount Vernon Square

“The First District is investigating an unlawful discharge of a firearm that occurred in the 900 block of 7th Street,Northwest. One female was struck in the finger with non life threatening injuries and treated at a local hospital. Anyone with information is asked to contact (202)727-9099 or text tip 50411.”
WASHINGTON, DC
arlnow.com

Police investigating armed mugging in Courthouse

(Updated at 4:10 p.m.) A man was attacked by two would-be robbers, including one with a gun, in the Courthouse neighborhood Friday night, police say. The mugging happened around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Rocky Run Park. The suspects threatened the victim with a gun after knocking him to...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA

