FOUND: 82-year-old DC man missing from Oneida Street, NE

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people including a teen were hurt early Monday in a pair of shootings in Baltimore, authorities said. The first shooting was reported about 12:42 a.m. when a 17-year-old boy showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound, Baltimore Police said. Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives believe the shooting happened in the 400 block of South Bentalou Street, according to police. The condition of the victim was not immediately clear Monday morning. A second shooting was reported shortly before 3 a.m. in the 2900 block of O’Donnell Street, police said. Officers answering that call found a 31-year-old man with a graze wound on his arm who was treated by paramedics at the scene, police said. No information about a possible suspect or motive in either shooting was released. Anyone with information about these cases is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO