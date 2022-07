The city manager is recommending closing the Prairie Park Nature Center, a valuable program and resource in Lawrence. Recently my 8-year-old granddaughter and I rode our bikes to the center, one of many such trips. On the way we watched a killdeer sitting on her eggs. At the center Lena was able to touch a box turtle, another turtle whose name I did not get, a prairie dog (just barely) and a baby possum. She looked closely at snakes without flinching. We then were shocked to learn of the city manager’s decision. Lena said to me, “They can’t close it! The center teaches people that animals are important.” We humans need to know more about the world around us, about the various beings who share this space. We need to understand how our acts or lack of action affect all of us.

