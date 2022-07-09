ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bordentown, NJ

Another NJ Weed Dispensary Could Be Opening For Adult Use in Bordentown

By Austyn
 3 days ago
Ever since the recreational use of marijuana was legalized earlier this year on April 21, the weed market has been quickly expanding here in New Jersey. As of right now, there are 19 operating weed dispensaries that sell both medical and recreational-use marijuana. And it looks like that count...

Government
