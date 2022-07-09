ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharpsburg, PA

Sharpsburg Community Library revamps free adult art program

By Michael DiVittorio
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSharpsburg Community Library has rebooted one of its programs offering adults an opportunity for artistic expression. The library, at 1212 Main St., hosts Art After Dark the last Monday of the month at 6 p.m. “It’s a relaunch,” library branch manager Sara Mariacher said. “When (program coordinator) Alison (Babusci)...

triblive.com

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Kerr Memorial Museum in Oakmont marks 20 years

A building at the corner of Oakmont’s Delaware Avenue and Fourth Street holds special memories for borough resident Jane Foster. “I had Virginia Kerr as a seventh- and eighth-grade teacher,” she said about the woman who lived there her entire life. “She was a friend of our family, because my grandparents lived across the street.”
OAKMONT, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

City of McKeesport to invest in upgrading parks and playgrounds

Memories of time spent as a child hanging out with all of the other neighborhood kids on the local playground often invoke smiles remembering great days gone by. For generations, neighborhood parks and playgrounds have served as a community meeting ground for the younger members of the community. That continues to be the case today.
MCKEESPORT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Live! Casino Pittsburgh hosts craft beer, wine, music festival

Officials with Live! Casino Pittsburgh are gearing up to host their second annual craft beer, wine and music festival this week. Summerfest Live! is scheduled for 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday in a parking lot adjacent to the Hempfield facility at Westmoreland Mall. “Hosting Summerfest Live! is a great way...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: Free family fun, Night Mart and more around Sewickley

Join the Sewickley Valley YMCA on July 23 from 6-8 p.m. for a free family event to celebrate National Parents’ Day. You and your family can enjoy swimming in the large pool, outdoor games on the Y’s athletic field and cool treats. Membership and registration are not required. For more information, visit sewickleyymca.org.
SEWICKLEY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bethel Park alumni surprise senior with $10,000 scholarship

A first-time meeting and subsequent conversation between a Bethel Park High School senior and a pair of alumni resulted in the student being offered a $10,000 scholarship. Lily Gaston met Jeffrey and Christine (Hasselberg) Keisling, both 1975 graduates, at a dinner honoring some of the school’s distinguished alumni, held prior to the school’s National Honor Society induction ceremony in March. They spoke at length about their respective paths and found that they shared common interests.
BETHEL PARK, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Hampton church answers need with blessing box

“Take what you need. Leave what you can.” This is a well-known mantra adopted by churches when they begin their blessing boxes. Members of Bethany Lutheran Church of Gibsonia took the mantra to heart when they established their blessing box in November. Alyce Jacob and other congregation members took on the project to ensure that every community member would have access to food and other essential items.
GIBSONIA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Fox Chapel Area meal prices set for 2022-23 school year

A student lunch at Fox Chapel Area High School will cost nearly $3 during the 2022-23 school year, according to prices set by the school board. The price of a daily lunch for secondary students will be $2.95, and elementary students will pay $2.65 daily. This is a 10-cent increase in the lunch price for both elementary and secondary students.
FOX CHAPEL, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pine, Richland area student news for the week of July 12, 2022

Emma Skundrich of Wexford was among 23 students who participated in Baldwin Wallace University’s faculty-led study abroad program in Iceland during the spring 2022 semester. Skundrich, a graduate of Pine-Richland High School, completed a geology seminar and a course titled “Discovering Iceland” before going on the two-week experience led by Dr. Carrie Davis Todd, associate professor and environmental science program coordinator, and Dr. Jill Stephens Fleisher, professor of sociology and associate dean of the BW School of Social Sciences. The program allowed students to explore Iceland through an examination of its people and natural history. Special attention was given to Iceland’s unique geological setting and commitment to sustainability. Students gained first-hand knowledge of these topics through day trips to various sites of geologic, environmental and cultural significance, including Gullfoss Waterfall.
WEXFORD, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Baked With Love: Plum resident sells her goods in Monroeville

When it comes to creative business names, Plum resident Nickole Love Nader chose a good one for hers:. And with her shop in Monroeville, Nader hopes to make baking her full-time occupation. She has been doing so for much of her life, starting as a cake decorator with a Dairy...
MONROEVILLE, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Alfred

Breed: Terrier, Breed: Mixed Breed (Large) | Sex: Male. Meet Alfred! He came back to Animal Friends after his previous owner could no longer care for him. He is a good boy who just needs a little bit of patience and positive reinforcement to truly shine! Alfred is friendly with everyone he meets and he’s even open to living with another dog, as long as proper introductions are made first. Our staff and volunteers have had fun with Alfred by introducing him to all different types of enrichment activities, and even though he may need some help occasionally to sniff out the treats, it’s a great way to burn some energy! Alfred would love to find a family with kids 13 years or older who are ready to open their hearts and home to a wonderful guy.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Free food distribution event helps veterans and military families

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Happening tomorrow, there's another free food distribution for veterans and military families.Fresh produce, meat, milk, and shelf-stable goods will be handed out at noon. The event is at the Veterans Leadership Program on Smallman Street.These monthly distributions are in partnership with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Hartwood Acres Sculpture Garden officially opens after years of work on the project

A formal ribbon-cutting was held Sunday afternoon to officially open the Hartwood Acres Sculpture Garden. The yearslong Allegheny County project involved refurbishing and relocating sculptures around the landscape to provide a centralized experience for parkgoers. There were 12 sculptures acquired in the mid-1980s that were sandblasted, repainted and rewelded. New...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
kidsburgh.org

Picklesburgh 2022 guide: Here’s what we’re excited about this year

This article first appeared at NEXTpittsburgh.com, a media partner of Kidsburgh. Sign up here for NEXTpittsburgh’s free newsletter filled with all the latest news about the people driving change in our city and the innovative and cool things happening here. Photo above by Renee Rosensteel courtesy of Taste of Picklesburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland County launches effort to promote human service programs

Human services will be in the spotlight on Thursday when Westmoreland County hosts an open house to promote more than 70 agencies and private vendors as officials ready a plan to consolidate government programs into one unified department. The three-hour event at Westmoreland County Community College near Youngwood is slated...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Beaver, PA USA

My 2 yo daughter and I were waiting outside of an art studio to pick up her older sister from day camp. I noticed my youngest playing with something. I looked and saw the heart and read the tag it read, “I need a home”. I googled the website and found my way here. I told my daughter that since she found it that it is hers to keep. She was very happy! I was very excited to find this. I have heard of things like this but have never been fortunate to stumble onto one. My daughter loves her little heart and will cherish it forever.
BEAVER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

McCandless Crossing hotel wins award from Marriott

The Fairfield by Marriott Pittsburgh North/McCandless Crossing hotel was named a Diamond Circle Award Winner in June. The Diamond Circle Award is the highest award a Marriott hotel can win. Earning the designation means the hotel is in the top 3% of the brand of 1,108 properties. The award is...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

First annual Sizzling Summer Night makes hot debut, draws big crowd in New Kensington

It was a community party in New Kensington as the first annual Sizzling Summer Night event made its debut Saturday afternoon. Hundreds of people were already wandering along Fifth Avenue between Eighth and 11th streets or setting up chairs to sit and mingle at the beginning of the first hour. Around 45 businesses and a dozen entertainment acts were participating, offering special deals and performances.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
PhillyBite

Pittsburgh's Largest Open Air Flea Market | Trader Jacks

Philadelphia, PA - There is just about everything and anything to be found at Trader Jacks Pittsburghs Largest Open Air Flea Market. , and you can also find great deals at a great price. This indoor/outdoor flea market is the largest in the area. The vendors sell a variety of items, from antiques to handmade crafts. You can also find food and live entertainment at the market.
PITTSBURGH, PA

