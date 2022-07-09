ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE SmackDown Women's Championship Contender's Match, More Set For 7/15 WWE SmackDown

By Jeremy Lambert
 3 days ago
Two matches set for next Friday's WWE SmackDown. WWE announced that WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan will face Natalya in a Champions Contender's match on the July 15 episode of WWE SmackDown....

WWE
Community Policy