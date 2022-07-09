ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlos Santana postpones Ruoff Music Center show

By Luther Johnson
 3 days ago
FILE – Carlos Santana performs at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival in Napa, Calif., on May 26, 2019. Santana, 74, collapsed on stage during a… Read More

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Just days after collapsing onstage during a performance in Michigan, guitar icon Carlos Santana has postponed his scheduled show in Indiana just minutes before he was supposed to take the stage.

Friday’s show and five others were postponed, “out of an abundance of caution for the artist’s health” according to a statement posted to the artist’s website.

“Carlos is doing well and is anxious to be back on stage soon. He just needs rest,” said Michael Vrionis, president, Universal Tone Management said this evening. “Santana profoundly regrets that these postponements of his upcoming performances; but, his health is our number one concern. He is looking forward to seeing all of his fans very soon.”

The performance at Ruoff Music Center, was to be his first show since collapsing on the stage Tuesday night.

Live Nation will be announcing the rescheduled show dates. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates.

