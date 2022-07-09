ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Lacey Evans Turns Heel And Demands Respect From All You People On 7/8 WWE SmackDown

By Jeremy Lambert
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lacey Evans wanted more respect from the WWE Universe. Evans was scheduled to team with Aliyah on Friday's WWE SmackDown, but the women's tag team bout never happened as Evans did not feel the love of the crowd. Evans...

