Drought Conditions Across Parts Of The Tennessee Valley
By Danielle Dozier
WHNT-TV
3 days ago
It’s no surprise to many of us that we’re lacking beneficial rain across the area. While some lawns have gotten torrential downpours this first week of July, many haven’t seen a drop of liquid. It shows in the latest drought monitor. These maps are updated and released every Thursday. Northern Madison...
Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 327 AM CDT Tue Jul 12 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-131000- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 327 AM CDT Tue Jul 12 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Heat index values will range 100 to 105 degrees for locations west of Cumberland Plateau Region this afternoon. Some strong to severe thunderstorms maybe possible late this afternoon into evening hours tonight across mid state region. Strong gusty to damaging winds will be main concern. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Wednesday through Monday. No hazardous weather is expected at this time. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation may be needed. Please relay any information about observed severe weather to the NWS while following all local, state, and CDC guidelines.
The heat and humidity will continue into the weekend for the area! High temperatures are forecasted to reach in the low to mid-90s. The high humidity will lead to heat index values in the triple digits. Areas that have the greatest chance to see triple-digit heat index values are under a Heat Advisory until 7 pm Saturday evening.
(The following was written by one of our outdoor commentators, Steve McCadams. In addition to broadcasting his Kentucky Lake reports on our radio stations, he also publishes a regular blog at KentuckyLake.com. You can listen to Steve’s weekly podcast anytime on our website. Click on Listen and podcasts.). Lake...
(Mike Osborne) — It’s fairly easy to find gas for under $4 a gallon across much of Middle Tennessee this week. AAA said the state average for a gallon of unleaded regular stood at $4.26 Tuesday morning; down 15 cents in the past week and 38 cents in the past month.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The Land Trust of North Alabama is planning another big acquisition of land, this time in Jackson County – a 91-acre space covering a portion of Paint Rock River. It’s the second aspiring expansion of the conservation group after they successfully purchased a...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County was at medium risk for community spread of COVID-19 on Monday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Fewer than half of all East Tennessee counties were at the same risk level. They are listed below. Anderson County. Claiborne County. Cocke County.
Tennessee may be landlocked, but thanks to the bountiful the lakes dotting the state from Memphis to Bristol, you don't have to go too far to spend some quality time on the water with family and friends. Cheapism searched the country to find the best lake in each state, including...
According to EPB's website, there are 74 incidents of power outages affecting over 300 customers. North Georgia EMC is also reporting several incidents across its area. The Chickamauga Police Department tweeted that they are aware of outages from the storm and crews are currently working on restoring power. This is...
Alabama health officials say COVID-19 is starting to surge once again in the state. Huntsville Police Prepare for Citizens Advisory Meeting. Alabama Working to Add More Electric Vehicle Charging …. Officer Charged with Murder ‘Resigned’ on Technicality. Local Actor Lands Big Break. Young Leaders of America. Tennessee Valley...
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An 18-wheeler has overturned at Hwy 431 South and Caldwell Ln. One of the Northbound lanes are closed and both of the southbound lanes are shut down. According to Police Sergeant Rosalind White, there are no injuries and it is unknow when the roadway will reopen.
As new homes pop up along Lindsay Lane in the city of Athens, traffic and congestion have caused a bit of a headache for residents in that area. However, city leaders hope this will alleviate some of that traffic.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The state veterinarian is finding cases of a lifelong parasite called “Theileria orientalis” in a herd of cattle in Middle Tennessee. The Tennessee Department of Agriculture found an affected herd in Maury County that shows signs of illness and lethargy, and despite veterinary attention and antibiotic treatments, some animals have died.
In Alabama, Covid-19 positivity rates are once again on the rise, though total hospitalizations and deaths remain well below past surges seen during the last two and half years. In rural DeKalb County, the positivity rate hovered around 32% after hitting more than 40% over the weekend. This doesn't include...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Wildlife and Resources Agency is asking for the public's help to determine the number of wild turkeys across the state. The issue dates back a decade ago. "About ten years ago we were getting complaints from hunters that they weren't seeing the numbers...
The Humane Society of Lincoln County animal shelter has stopped providing services. Huntsville’s WAFF says that Lincoln County and the city of Fayetteville entered a new budget year, without enough funding to keep the shelter running the way it needs to. Fayetteville City administrator Keith Owens says budget cuts...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - AAA is reporting more Tennessee families are choosing one-day getaways amid high gas, hotel and food prices. “Your trip is becoming more expensive for accommodations to simply just going out and seeing things,” Tennessee AAA spokesperson Megan Cooper said. East Tennesseans can visit the Ijams...
(Mike Osborne) — The latest update to the Centers for Disease Control COVID-19 risk assessment map showed10 of Middle Tennessee’s 33 counties in the agency’s high risk category on Monday. The CDC uses data on new case counts, hospital admissions and available hospital beds to rank every...
