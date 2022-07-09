ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Drought Conditions Across Parts Of The Tennessee Valley

By Danielle Dozier
WHNT-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s no surprise to many of us that we’re lacking beneficial rain across the area. While some lawns have gotten torrential downpours this first week of July, many haven’t seen a drop of liquid. It shows in the latest drought monitor. These maps are updated and released every Thursday. Northern Madison...

whnt.com

