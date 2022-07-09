Drought Conditions Across Parts Of The Tennessee Valley

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 327 AM CDT Tue Jul 12 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-131000- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 327 AM CDT Tue Jul 12 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Heat index values will range 100 to 105 degrees for locations west of Cumberland Plateau Region this afternoon. Some strong to severe thunderstorms maybe possible late this afternoon into evening hours tonight across mid state region. Strong gusty to damaging winds will be main concern. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Wednesday through Monday. No hazardous weather is expected at this time. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation may be needed. Please relay any information about observed severe weather to the NWS while following all local, state, and CDC guidelines.

