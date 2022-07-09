Community activist outraged at the state for putting a SVP in a neighborhood with kids

When La Jollan Todd Witt was diagnosed with ALS last summer, he and his wife, Betsy, reacted with shock and sadness. ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, is amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a progressive neurodegenerative disorder that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord and over time takes away the brain’s ability to initiate and control muscle movement. Patients may lose the ability to speak, eat, move and breathe. The mean survival time is two to five years, though some people may live five to 10 years or even longer, according to the ALS Association. There is no cure.
