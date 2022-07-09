ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Southwest OKC Car Crash Death Now Being Investigated As Murder

By Jennifer Pierce
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CgoYx_0gZdnfFJ00

A deadly car crash in southwest Oklahoma City has turned into the city’s 40th murder investigation.

Police officials said Friday, during an autopsy of 35-year-old Rickie Clark, the medical examiner determined he did not die from the car crash but from a gunshot injury to the chest.

Officers were called Sunday night to the area of Southwest 59th Street and South Western Avenue to investigate a crash involving several cars. Police found Clark on the ground with serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The owner of the car told police he left the car running as he ran into a liquor store. William French said he was in the store when he saw the car driving away. Clark was behind the wheel.

“Investigators learned that the owner of that vehicle had fired at the suspect, striking him as he was in the process of taking that vehicle,” Oklahoma City Police Department Sergeant Dillon Quirk said.

Initially, police believed Clark died from injuries suffered in the crash. When investigators learned Clark died from a gun injury, they issued a murder warrant for French.

French was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on a first-degree murder complaint. French has not been formally charged by the Oklahoma County District Attorney.

Police said French fired twice at the victim. They believe it was the second shot that caused Clark to swerve into traffic and crash.

Comments / 8

Lori Stenhouse
3d ago

so wait, if the guy stole his car and he shot at him why is it murder? did I miss something? the guy stole his car.

Reply(1)
6
405/9724L
2d ago

This was not a case of self defense...the man left his car running while inside the liquor store...drinking while carrying firearms is a recipe for disaster...keep following this case

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOCO

Police arrest suspect after shooting victim found dead on front porch of OKC home

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police arrested a suspect after they found a shooting victim dead on the front porch of a northeast Oklahoma City home. Around 11:30 a.m. Monday, police conducted a welfare check at a home in the 3600 block of North Lottie Avenue, near Northeast 36th Street and Staton Drive. Officers found a man dead on the front porch with a gunshot wound, a news release said.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Driver killed in Grady County train accident identified

AMBER, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are releasing more information about a deadly accident involving a train in Grady County. Around 4:20 p.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to a crash involving a Union Pacific Train and a tractor trailer. Investigators say the semi-truck, driven by 45-year-old Troy Zielinski,...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Cars
Oklahoma City, OK
Cars
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma County, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
County
Oklahoma County, OK
KOCO

Man injured during drive-by shooting while inside Oklahoma City apartment

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for a suspect after a drive-by shooting Monday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. Authorities told KOCO 5 that a man was inside his apartment near Northwest 63rd Street and Lyrewood Lane when a bullet came through the wall and hit him in the leg. The man's apartment is located on the second floor, officials said.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Vehicles#Police Sergeant#French
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Semi driver killed after collision with train

AMBER, Okla. — The driver of a white semi truck is dead after a fatal collision with a train on Monday, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). The collision took place Monday afternoon near the town of Amber in Grady County. OHP said the driver, 45-year-old Troy Zielinski, failed...
AMBER, OK
News On 6

Man Shot In Leg In Early-Morning Shooting In NW Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City police responded to the scene of an early-morning shooting Monday on the city's northwest side. According to police, the victim was shot in the leg. Authorities said the man was transported to the hospital and is expected to be OK. No suspect information is available at this time.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Vehicle Involved In NW OKC Rollover Accident

A vehicle was involved in a rollover accident Monday afternoon. The accident happened at the intersection of North Santa Fe Avenue and West Memorial Road. It is not yet known if there were injuries sustained in the accident. This is a developing story.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
1600kush.com

Perkins woman jailed in fatal crash on Highway 33

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 31-year-old Perkins woman — arrested Sunday night in connection with a fatal crash at 4:33 pm on Dec. 6, 2021, on Highway 33 from which her 9-year-old stepson was killed and her 11-year-old stepson seriously injured — remained held in the Payne County Jail this morning on $50,000 bail on felony charges of first-degree manslaughter and causing a personal injury accident by driving under the influence of drugs.
PERKINS, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

28-Year-Old Found Dead At Canton Lake

The body of a man was pulled Friday from Canton Lake, Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirms. Paul W. McLemore, 28, from Watonga was found floating on the lake near the west end of the dam, according to troopers. The victim had been floating there for days, according to OHP. The investigation...
WATONGA, OK
KFOR

Shooting at large gathering near Choctaw leaves two people injured.

CHOCTAW, Okla. (KFOR)- Two people were injured from an overnight shooting at a large gathering near Choctaw, said Oklahoma City police. Police responded to a shooting call at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning near South Indian Meridian Rd. One victim was shot three times and was taken to the hospital...
KOCO

Authorities investigating after dead fish found in pond at Edmond dog park

EDMOND, Okla. — Authorities are working to resolve an issue after hundreds of dead or dying fish were found Monday in a pond at an Edmond dog park. City officials said a person reported the incident at the Bickham-Rudkin Park pond near 33rd Street and Boulevard to the Department of Environmental Quality.
EDMOND, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy