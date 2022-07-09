Southwest OKC Car Crash Death Now Being Investigated As Murder

A deadly car crash in southwest Oklahoma City has turned into the city’s 40th murder investigation.

Police officials said Friday, during an autopsy of 35-year-old Rickie Clark, the medical examiner determined he did not die from the car crash but from a gunshot injury to the chest.

Officers were called Sunday night to the area of Southwest 59th Street and South Western Avenue to investigate a crash involving several cars. Police found Clark on the ground with serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The owner of the car told police he left the car running as he ran into a liquor store. William French said he was in the store when he saw the car driving away. Clark was behind the wheel.

“Investigators learned that the owner of that vehicle had fired at the suspect, striking him as he was in the process of taking that vehicle,” Oklahoma City Police Department Sergeant Dillon Quirk said.

Initially, police believed Clark died from injuries suffered in the crash. When investigators learned Clark died from a gun injury, they issued a murder warrant for French.

French was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on a first-degree murder complaint. French has not been formally charged by the Oklahoma County District Attorney.

Police said French fired twice at the victim. They believe it was the second shot that caused Clark to swerve into traffic and crash.