Shasta County, CA

Shasta County urging patience as they work to fill several director positions

By Ryan Kanne
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Acting Shasta County Executive Officer Patrick Minturn told Action News Now that there are several dozen director positions that need to be filled long-term. At the moment, there are no vacancies with the county moving quickly to hire temporary directors. Some of those director positions...

Over $2.4 million in drought relief coming to Shasta County

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif.- Shasta County will receive over $2.4 million from the State Water Resources Control Board to help income-qualified homes repair or replace their broken or dry wells. The Shasta County Board of Supervisors approved sending the grant application for this program at its May 31 meeting. People who...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
Officials remind target shooters to take fire prevention precautions

REDDING, Calif. — With temperatures rising and fire dangers increasing, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is reminding target shooters about the need to follow designated shooting hours and adhere to precautions regarding ammunition and target types. “We have already had a fire at the Iron Mountain shooting area...
REDDING, CA
Shasta County, CA
Peace Officer of the Year Awards held in Redding following three-year pandemic pause

REDDING, Calif. — Some of Shasta County's top cops were honored Thursday afternoon at the Redding Exchange Club's 48th Peace Officer of the Year Awards. On July 7, 2022, they were recognized during a lunchtime ceremony at Win-River Casino and Resort Center. They included Parole Agent Jennifer Cross, Redding Police Officer Tim Jaegel, District Attorney Investigator Alex Houston, Deputy Marshal Anthony Phillips, Probation Officer Ty Wilson, Sheriff's Deputy Aachary Miller and Anderson Police Officer Nash Folden whose specialty is drug-related cases.
REDDING, CA
Firefighters pull all-nighter burning fire-prone area along I-5

COTTONWOOD, Calif. - Firefighters in Shasta County successfully completed burning operations on the Cottonwood Hill area along Interstate 5 between Cottonwoood and Anderson. CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity United burned 8.8 acre over the course of 4 hours overnight. They started the burning operation late Monday night into Tuesday morning to prevent roadside fires. They said over the last 10 years they have seen an average of eight fires every year in the area on the west side of southbound Interstate 5.
COTTONWOOD, CA
CAL FIRE determines cause of Keswick Fire in Shasta County

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 12:44 P.M. UPDATE - The cause of the Keswick Fire in Shasta County was determined to be target shooting at a steel target, CAL FIRE Shasta Unit says. The forward progress of the fire west of Redding was stopped shortly after noon on Thursday. The fire was...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
Two rescued from Sacramento River in Redding overnight

REDDING, Calif. - Crews rescued a man and woman from the Sacramento River in Redding overnight. It started around 10 p.m. Sunday when two people were yelling for help near the Bonnyview boat ramp. Deputies, search and rescue crews and CHP air operations found a man and a woman floating...
REDDING, CA
Redding Taco Bell stabbing suspect held to answer on all charges

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The suspect in the deadly stabbing outside a Redding Taco Bell was held to answer charges on Monday. 55-year-old Brent Close was held to answer on all charges, including murder, assault with a deadly weapon and special allegations. The stabbing happened on March 28 outside a...
REDDING, CA
Redding Police respond to complaints of parties in south Redding

REDDING, Calif. — On Thursday, KRCR shared a story about Redding residents who were upset about multiple loud parties on their quiet street. On Friday, we got a response from Redding police and how they are handling this situation. To backtrack, residents on Bell Road in south Redding believe...
REDDING, CA
Deputies: Teen fires shots at man chasing after his stolen scooter

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A 14-year-old boy from Round Mountain was arrested after deputies said he fired shots at a man attempting to get a stolen scooter back. At about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to the area of the Circle K located at 4833 Shasta Dam Boulevard for a report of a man chasing three kids. Deputies also received reports of shots fired in the area.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
The History of NorCal Names – How Redding Was Once Named ‘Reading’

Redding, California sits center stage in Northern California, nestled comfortably smack dab in the middle of the region. Called “the essence of California” by the San Francisco Chronicle, the town of Redding is known for its beautiful landscape and world-renown outdoor surroundings. It was just 150 years ago...
REDDING, CA
Redding teens arrested on weapons charges during DUI stop

REDDING, Calif. — A pair of Redding teens were arrested on weapons charges during a traffic stop Tuesday morning. According to Redding police, officers stopped a blue Ford Ranger just before 2 a.m. near Victor and Hartnell Avenues for speeding. Officers say the driver, Tony Perez, 18, Redding, was showing signs of intoxication and was arrested for driving under the influence following a field sobriety test.
REDDING, CA
Storm Tracker Forecast: Dangerous heat ahead to start your work week

Dress in light layers, grab your sunglasses, pack some extra water, and try to plan to stay indoors during the peak heat of the day Monday afternoon. Dangerous heat is ahead for the start of your work week as a ridge of high pressure off to our east will dominate our forecast to start your work week. The high pressure over the southwest is going to be the main influence on our forecast today, but low pressure approaching the Pacific Northwest will help to drive onshore flow and south winds Monday afternoon and evening. Little relief from the heat is expected, but the south breeze of 10mph, with gusts to 20mph are expected in the afternoon following our modest northeast winds early today. We have clear skies overhead to start your day, and we'll stay exclusively sunny across northern California Monday. A Heat Advisory has been issued for the valley, foothills, Shasta County Mountains, the Northern Mountains, and areas of Siskiyou and Modoc Counties starting at 10am Monday and that is set to expire at 11pm Monday night. Temperatures are starting out very warm early Monday. Valley areas are ranging from the upper 60's to lower 80's, while foothill areas range from the 60's to 70's and our mountain zones range from the upper 40's to lower 60's to start your day. High temperatures are projected to climb into the 104 to 112 degree range in the valley, low 90's to low triple digits in the foothills and Sierra, and in the upper 90's to around 108 degrees in the Northern Mountains Monday afternoon. You'll want to make sure to stay indoors this afternoon if you can, but at least try to make sure you're not in direct sunlight later today. Heat related illness will be a major concern. The good news is that our fire danger will mostly stay moderate with the modest winds overhead, but it's still important to be very cautious as conditions are very dry.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA

