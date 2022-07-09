Shasta County urging patience as they work to fill several director positions

Dress in light layers, grab your sunglasses, pack some extra water, and try to plan to stay indoors during the peak heat of the day Monday afternoon. Dangerous heat is ahead for the start of your work week as a ridge of high pressure off to our east will dominate our forecast to start your work week. The high pressure over the southwest is going to be the main influence on our forecast today, but low pressure approaching the Pacific Northwest will help to drive onshore flow and south winds Monday afternoon and evening. Little relief from the heat is expected, but the south breeze of 10mph, with gusts to 20mph are expected in the afternoon following our modest northeast winds early today. We have clear skies overhead to start your day, and we'll stay exclusively sunny across northern California Monday. A Heat Advisory has been issued for the valley, foothills, Shasta County Mountains, the Northern Mountains, and areas of Siskiyou and Modoc Counties starting at 10am Monday and that is set to expire at 11pm Monday night. Temperatures are starting out very warm early Monday. Valley areas are ranging from the upper 60's to lower 80's, while foothill areas range from the 60's to 70's and our mountain zones range from the upper 40's to lower 60's to start your day. High temperatures are projected to climb into the 104 to 112 degree range in the valley, low 90's to low triple digits in the foothills and Sierra, and in the upper 90's to around 108 degrees in the Northern Mountains Monday afternoon. You'll want to make sure to stay indoors this afternoon if you can, but at least try to make sure you're not in direct sunlight later today. Heat related illness will be a major concern. The good news is that our fire danger will mostly stay moderate with the modest winds overhead, but it's still important to be very cautious as conditions are very dry.

SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO