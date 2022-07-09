CDTA Albany bus garage expansion complete

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Capital District Transportation Authority celebrated the completion of its 25,000 sq. ft. project in Albany on Friday. The expansion will allow for more buses to be housed in the garage.

The buses will run on the rapid transit line and the purple line that is currently under construction. The garage also has three new maintenance lifts and two bus washes.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.