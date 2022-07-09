ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yosemite National Park, CA

Yosemite’s giant sequoias threatened in Washburn Fire

By Mederios Babb
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wvSE1_0gZdkSpN00

YOSEMITE, California ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Some of the largest trees on earth are in danger tonight as a wildfire burns in Yosemite National Park.

The Washburn Fire started on Thursday near the Washburn Trail in Mariposa Grove. The park’s grove is one of the most-visited spots of the park with 500 Giant Sequoias standing tall.

RELATED: Mandatory evacuation order issued for wildfire in Yosemite National Park

“It is some of the oldest trees that there are, there are some trees that are 2000 years old,” said Yosemite Fire’s Nancy Phillipe.

Giant Sequoias are known for surviving fire – but wildfires burn hotter and quicker because of the dry conditions.

“Climate change, the drought, the bark beetle, it is a combination of all those things,” said Phillipe.

In the last two years, the U.S. Forest Service blamed several wildfires for killing nearly 20% of the giant sequoias in the Sierra Nevadas. This fire puts even more trees at risk.

Most of Yosemite National Park remains open, despite the fire. The latest conditions can be found by clicking here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Yosemite National Park, CA
natureworldnews.com

5.6-Magnitude Earthquake Has Been Detected off the Coast of Oregon

According to the USGS, a cluster of earthquakes was registered early Wednesday off the Oregon coast around 300 miles west of Newport but caused no damage. Geographical Survey. Within five hours, the agency reported nine earthquakes, three of which were barely minutes apart. At 2:54 a.m., the first earthquake was felt. The magnitude was 3.8. Eight more had struck by 7:01 a.m.
OREGON STATE
Whiskey Riff

10 Of The Dumbest Tourists To Ever Walk Into A National Park

Summer is the perfect time to get outside and explore the great outdoors as the United States is home to some of the most spectacular and scenic places on Earth. The National Park System encompasses 423 individually designated sites that span more than 84 million acres in all 50 states and multiple U.S. territories and hosts more than approximately 318 million visitors each year.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giant Sequoias#Sierra Nevadas#Earth#The Washburn Fire#The U S Forest Service#Nexstar Media Inc
natureworldnews.com

Earthquake Followed by Almost 20 Aftershocks Northern California: USGS

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake occurred north of the San Francisco Bay area in Northern California at 4:57 a.m. local time on Tuesday, June 28, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). Nearly 20 aftershocks below 2.0-magnitude transpired after the quake. There were no immediate reports of earthquake casualties. The seismic...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

This is the biggest wildfire in California right now

The Rices Fire exploded in Nevada County, 150 miles northeast of San Francisco, on Tuesday afternoon, and quickly became the largest California wildfire currently burning. There are nearly 700 personnel, 80 fire engines and 11 dozers assigned to the blaze, Cal Fire said in its Wednesday incident report. Numerous aircraft are putting out flames when weather conditions allow. The Rices Fire has burned more than 900 acres as of Wednesday afternoon.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
Fox News

Body found at Lake Mead by park rangers

The National Park Service (NPS) said Wednesday that a body had been recovered near Lake Mead's Boulder Islands. An adult woman had gone missing in Nevada's Lake Mead National Recreation Area on June 30, 2022. Park rangers located and recovered the body with the use of a remotely operated vehicle...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
SFGate

Lake Tahoe's $64M Castle on the Hill Is Nevada's Most Expensive Home

What Lake Tahoe locals call the "castle on the hill" is currently Nevada's most expensive home. It's available for $64 million. “It’s without a doubt one of a kind for the region. It’s an iconic property,” says Mike Dunn. Dunn, Kerry Donovan, Shari Chase, and Susan Lowe are listing the property for Chase International.
NEVADA STATE
SFGate

Photos show Lake Mead on the verge of becoming a 'dead pool'

The sun began to set but the temperature hovered around 106 degrees. I was there to document one of the latest objects to emerge from Lake Mead, the largest reservoir in the United States, serving the needs of some 20 million people in the Desert Southwest. In recent weeks, lots...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Fox News

California man found dead in Death Valley after car ran out of gas, officials say

A 67-year-old California man was found dead in Death Valley National Park after his vehicle apparently ran out of gas during a period of record-breaking heat, officials say. The body of David Kelleher of Huntington Beach was found by tourists Tuesday afternoon "about 30 feet from California Highway 190, obscured by terrain and a mesquite tree," the National Park Service said in a statement.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy