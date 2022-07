(CNN) — July's full moon, the buck moon, may illuminate the sky on Wednesday in a particularly big way. The buck moon will appear full from Tuesday morning to early Friday, according to NASA. It will reach its peak on Wednesday at 2:48 p.m. ET, but will not be fully visible in North America until moonrise. For those who catch a glimpse, it might appear larger and brighter than other moons of 2022 because it's a supermoon.

ASTRONOMY ・ 14 HOURS AGO