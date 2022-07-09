ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Frankenstein or, The Modern Prometheus: Chapter XIII

hackernoon.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Spring advanced rapidly; the weather became fine and the skies cloudless. It surprised me that what before was desert and gloomy should now bloom with the most beautiful flowers and verdure. My senses were gratified and refreshed by a thousand scents of delight and a thousand sights of beauty....

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
hackernoon.com

The Odyssey: Book VI

The Odyssey, by Homer and translated by Samuel Butler is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. The Odyssey, by Homer and translated by Samuel Butler is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Book VI:. BOOK VI.THE...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
hackernoon.com

The Essays of Adam Smith: Part IV, Chapter I

THAT utility is one of the principal sources of beauty has been observed by every body, who has considered with any attention what constitutes the nature of beauty. The conveniency of a house gives pleasure to the spectator as well as its regularity, and he is as much hurt when he observes the contrary defect, as when he sees the correspondent windows of different forms, or the door not placed exactly in the middle of the building. That the fitness of any system or machine to produce the end for which it was intended, bestows a certain propriety and beauty upon the whole, and renders the very thought and contemplation of it agreeable, is so obvious that nobody has over-looked it.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
hackernoon.com

David Copperfield: Chapter 18 - A Retrospect

My school-days! The silent gliding on of my existence—the unseen, unfelt progress of my life—from childhood up to youth! Let me think, as I look back upon that flowing water, now a dry channel overgrown with leaves, whether there are any marks along its course, by which I can remember how it ran.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
DoYouRemember?

Humphrey Bogart’s Signature Smoking Was Actually A Cinematic Technique

Movies from decades ago have a distinct atmosphere nothing today has quite captured. It’s not just the glamorous outfits, the styled hair, or even the absence of color footage. Rather, that Golden Age of Hollywood look is a combination of these, blurred together in a smokey haze – from real cigarette and cigar smoke. But why all the smoking, and what does Humphrey Bogart have to do with it?
CELEBRITIES
Smithonian

Medieval Art’s Enduring Hold on Pop Culture

From Harry Potter to Game of Thrones, pop culture is saturated with medieval imagery. Now, a new exhibition at the J. Paul Getty Museum, “The Fantasy of the Middle Ages,” explores this connection by juxtaposing medieval art with the modern creations it inspired. “I think the project of...
VISUAL ART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Wollstonecraft
The Guardian

The best recent science fiction and fantasy – review roundup

The Daughter of Doctor Moreau by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Jo Fletcher, £16.99) Inspired by HG Wells’ classic tale, a version set not on an unknown island, but in Yucatán, Mexico, in 1871, after the native Mayan people had refused to work any longer for their European oppressors. This Dr Moreau is dependent on the landowning Izalde family for patronage. But the Izaldes grow impatient as Moreau’s promise to supply them with the ideal new workforce remains unfulfilled, and his daughter Carlota knows that, unless she can seduce the charming Eduardo Izalde into marriage, her family will lose everything. Once again the author of Mexican Gothic demonstrates her genius for genre mashups, combining contemporary political awareness with the appeal of a creepy gothic romance.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ComicBook

Edens Zero Creator Gives Rebecca Cool New Makeover

Edens Zero's original series creator has given Rebecca Bluegarden a cool new makeover with some slick new art! Although it wasn't until a couple of years ago that his newest series finally made its official anime adaptation finally made its debut, series creator Hiro Mashima has been inching closer and closer to the original manga release's notable 200th chapter milestone. The Edens Zero crew are in the midst of their toughest fight in the series yet, and Rebecca and the others find themselves struggling more so than ever before. This means it's been kind of a while since the manga has been able to have its more wacky adventures.
purewow.com

‘Night of the Living Rez’ Is an Unforgettable Story Collection About Coming of Age on a Reservation

Though Native American writers like Louise Erdrich, Joy Harjo and N. Scott Momaday have been producing poignant, award-winning work since the late 1960s (Momaday’s House Made of Dawn earned the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction in 1969), the past few years in particular have seen a spate of books written by and about Indigenous peoples. Books like Where the Dead Sit Talking by Brandon Hobson, From the Hilltop by Toni Jensen and, perhaps most famously, There There, a 2019 bestseller by Tommy Orange, whom The New York Times described as “part of a new generation of acclaimed indigenous writers” were heralded for “shattering old tropes and stereotypes about Native American literature, experience and identity.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
psychologytoday.com

Souls: It’s Time We Give Up the Ghost

The idea that we have souls contributes to harmful legislation regarding criminal behavior, addiction, abortion, and the right to die. Science does not support the idea that we are animated by an immaterial soul. Accepting that we have no soul does not detract from life’s meaning; rather, it leads us...
SCIENCE
psychologytoday.com

Are Psychopaths Reptilian?

What images are conjured by the word “reptile?” A snake devouring its prey after either strangling or poisoning it? A crocodile submerged just below the water’s surface so only its eyes are visible, ready to strike? Or perhaps an unblinking lizard soaking in the heat of the sun? Psychopaths are often said to be akin to reptiles, but how so and why?
SCIENCE
hackernoon.com

A View on OpSec Through the Prism of Time

Today I would like to discuss with you such a little-discussed point as OpSec mindset, how it can be developed and why it is all needed on the example of ancient English, Greek and ancient Christian folklore and some modern references. Master of Masters. “I can resist everything but temptation.”...
ARCHITECTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Christianity
Freethink

“Read 2,000 books”: Werner Herzog’s advice on reading

During the latest episode of Eric Weinstein‘s podcast, The Portal, an audience member asks German filmmaker Werner Herzog to recommend one or two books that this generation needs to read. His response is brilliant:. “I would not want to give you two books because you would sit down and...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

Avignon festival review – hit the timewarp gym and dive into a trippy Chekhov

The 2022 Avignon festival begins with shows featuring whirling monks, a karate nun and a kind of It’s a Knockout in papal socks. Outgoing festival director Olivier Py’s opening 10-hour production, My Exalted Youth, is a meta-theatre fable of a McJobbing Harlequin and his combative relationship with an older lover. The scabrous satire is sharply delivered as a kinky cardinal is tricked by Harlequin into dancing in the underwear of a nun “with a black belt in modern theology” in order to obtain a rare Rimbaud manuscript. But this is blunted by extended sermonising passages that crowd out the audience’s desire to think for itself. Py’s exalted, utopian theatre is – all too often – a sort of lecture hall. I left it after a few hours to see other work.
PERFORMING ARTS
Daily Montanan

Land of the free?

“What, to a slave, is the Fourth of July?” abolitionist Frederick Douglass famously asked 170 years ago. It’s a question that begs revisiting this year. Sure, we’re celebrating the day when 56 men declared that all men were created equal. But let’s be frank. “Men” really meant men and “all” didn’t really mean all.
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy