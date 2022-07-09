Dominican restaurant & bakery, ‘Tu Casa,’ opens in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – A taste from one of the countries in the Caribbean is now in Springfield.

Tu Casa, a Dominican restaurant and bakery, opened its doors for the first time Friday evening.

“This is gonna be amazing this family has been into restaurants and food preparations and so for many years and they have a great menu going on, and their imagination of what to put on your table is like an adventure,” Joel Reyes, Retired Springfield Police Officer told 22News.

Among the several in attendance for the grand opening was Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno. The restaurant and bakery is located at 427 White Street in the Forest Park neighborhood of Springfield.

