ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWLP

Dominican restaurant & bakery, ‘Tu Casa,’ opens in Springfield

By Brett Willand
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gSoA7_0gZdjrjd00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – A taste from one of the countries in the Caribbean is now in Springfield.

31st Annual Ronald McDonald House Gala in Hampden

Tu Casa, a Dominican restaurant and bakery, opened its doors for the first time Friday evening.

“This is gonna be amazing this family has been into restaurants and food preparations and so for many years and they have a great menu going on, and their imagination of what to put on your table is like an adventure,” Joel Reyes, Retired Springfield Police Officer told 22News.

Among the several in attendance for the grand opening was Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno. The restaurant and bakery is located at 427 White Street in the Forest Park neighborhood of Springfield.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Dominican#Bakery#Ronald Mcdonald House#Food Drink#Restaurants#Nexstar Media Inc#Wwlp
WWLP

Springfield welcomes back Movies in the Park

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s Movies in the Park returns Monday with showtimes in four different parks each week. The event was first held last year and is now returning with new movies on large inflatable screens. Mayor Sarno stated, “My administration is committed to continuing to enhance...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Local journalist’s 95th Birthday honored by Springfield community

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A special 95th birthday party was held at the log cabin for local journalist Barbara Bernard. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno attended the celebration, honoring Barbara’s legacy in the city of Springfield. “Barbara Bernard is a respected professional in journalism for the better part of seven decades....
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Shriners plans to move to new Chicopee HQ later this summer

CHICOPEE – A three-year search for a new headquarters has ended with the Melha Shriners landing downtown in a building that has long housed a well-known restaurant. “This place is in excellent condition and it will suit our needs well,” said Russ Mitchell, who is the chief operating officer for the group.
CHICOPEE, MA
WWLP

Apartment fire on Marble Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews worked to put out a fire on Marble Street in Springfield Sunday night. According to Springfield Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi, crews were called to a fire at an apartment building around 9:20 p.m. Sunday located on 65 Marble Street. Calvi told 22News the fire...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WSBS

This Fun First Annual Music Festival Takes Place in the Berkshires This Weekend

As the summer continues to heat up in the Berkshires, live entertainment is heating up as well. Think about all of the live music we're able to enjoy including Live on the Lake, Sounds of Summer, Party in the Park, Berkshire Busk, the Town of Great Barrington's Summer Concert Series, and many, many more..honestly, way too many to mention which just shows how much live, free music is saturating Berkshire County this summer. Hey, summer in the Berkshires, who could ask for anything better?
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WWLP

TRAFFIC: Closure of North St. in Agawam

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – North St. in Agawam is closed, traffic flow is to continue from Colemore St. to N. Westfield St. The road will be closed from Monday, July 11th, to Friday, July 15th, between 7:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. The Agawam Police Department has announced that local...
AGAWAM, MA
MassLive.com

Trinity Health closing home health and hospice care in West Springfield; lays of 60 workers

WEST SPRINGFIELD — Trinity Health will close its Trinity Health at Home home health-care and hospice agency in West Springfield laying off 60 workers in the process. Trinity notified the Massachusetts Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development last week, according to a posting in the state’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification website. The layoffs are effective on Labor Day, Sept. 5.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
tewksburycarnation.org

Foxwoods Casino Bus Trip Planned

Tewksbury Friends of the Elderly, Inc. are once again providing a “staycation” to the Foxwoods Casino in Ledyard, Conn., on July 21, 2022. The cost is $40 per person and includes bus, with air-conditioning and restroom, driver gratuity, snacks, water and the chance to play ( and hopefully win) Bus Bingo.
LEDYARD, CT
WWLP

WWLP

26K+
Followers
20K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy