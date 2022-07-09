ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Jannus Live to welcome Hanson

By Tampa Bay Newspapers
suncoastnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PETERSBURG — The Grammy Award-nominated pop-rock trio Hanson will take the stage Sunday, July 17, 7 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $39.50 in advance. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com. The show is part of a...

www.suncoastnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHYI Y100

This Is The Best Family-Friendly Restaurant In Florida

While it's always great to spend time with your family, picking a restaurant everyone can enjoy isn't easy. Kids and teenagers have particular tastes, and parents don't want to take themselves out of the equation, either. That's where LoveFOOD comes in. The website found the best restaurants in each state...
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

4 Tampa Bay restaurants make list of best seafood in state

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Four Tampa Bay area restaurants were recently named to a list of the 15 best seafood restaurants in Florida by a travel website. Trips to Discover is a travel blog. The site said its mission is to “inspire you to travel more, to turn day dreamers into fanatical travelers” and said readers don’t need another travel booking site, but rather a place to get ideas.
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

One Florida Campground Among Top 10 Places To Go Camping In The U.S.

The camping app The Dyrt has come out with the list of their 2022 Best Places to Camp, and one Florida campground, not far from Tampa, has made the list!. The list is based on reviews and ratings from the app’s campers, with the Top 10 being described as “idyllic, peaceful, and the epitome of the great outdoors.”
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Petersburg, FL
Entertainment
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Florida Entertainment
thatssotampa.com

Flipn’ Fries Factory is a new paradise for potato lovers in Wesley Chapel

The time for loaded French fry lovers has come. Flip’n Fry Factory is the newest vendor set to join KRATE at The Grove on July 13. KRATE is a collection of fabulous food, drink, and retail concepts operating out of separate shipping containers with mural art on the side. The venue is also set for live music, watch parties, and family-friendly events.
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
thegabber.com

Good News: Brameister-Surratt Engagement

Gulfport residents Justin Surratt and Amanda Brameister got engaged on St. Pete Beach on June 10. On the sly, Justin hired photographer and invited Amanda’s family to find a hiding spot to witness his proposal. This picture captures the happy couple FaceTiming the bride-to-be’s mother to share the happy news.
GULFPORT, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Petersburg
point2homes.com

7950 25TH AVENUE N, St. Petersburg, Pinellas County, FL, 33710

Check out this beautiful home located in Walter Fuller Park. You are walking distance to one of the best parks in Pinellas County. A community pool is right down the street from you as well as, a dog park, basketball courts, community center, baseball fields, Azalea middle school, and so much more. Very close to the mall and not far from the beaches. What more could you ask for? This home is perfect for a small family or anyone buying thier first home. The open floor plan will allow you to entrain your family and friends. Lots of updates have been done. The tankless water heater was just installed last week, AC is 2014, roof is 2014, new carpeting in two of the bedrooms, just painted the interior and exterior of the house, and a few other things. A nice sized backyard will allow you to build your tropical oasis and plenty of room for a pool. Don't hesitate to schedule your showing today. This won't last long!!
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Marine father, family create GoFundMe to send space-loving son's cremated remains to the moon

LAKELAND, Fla. — The family of an 11-year-old boy who recently died unexpectedly is putting forth the effort to fulfill one of his lifelong dreams of space travel. Matthew Gallagher was an all-around great kid, his parents said. He never met a stranger and was your typical goofball of an 11-year-old older brother to his 8-year-old sister, Savannah. His parents, Cori, and Scott Gallagher, who is a U.S. Marine, said their son had an out-of-this-world personality.
LAKELAND, FL
travelexperta.com

Inn On The Beach in St. Petersburg: An Amazing Surprise in Florida

Every year my family visits my parents in West Palm Beach, Florida for the holidays. During our four weeks of visiting we usually do one or two-family road trips around Florida, or the nearby States, and my husband and I always go away at least one time for a quick getaway to give my parents quality time with their grand-kiddies.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
cltampa.com

20 Tampa Bay hotels and resorts offering beach and poolside day passes for locals

Gone are the days of sneaking past the front desk to use a hotel’s pool for the day, but we’re here to tell you, you’ve got options. Tampa Bay was recently ranked among the best areas for "pool lovers," and for good reason, we have a ton of places to cannonball! But not all pools are equal, and not all resorts and hotels allow non-guests to splash around for the day.
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Publix Sub On Sale

Florida is know for so many things. Our beautiful beaches, theme parks, those crazy Florida stories and Publix subs!!!!! That’s right, everyone from Florida loves those freshly made “Pub Subs.” Well good news “Pub Sub” lovers, the chicken tender sub is on sale!!. You can...
FLORIDA STATE
thatssotampa.com

Crabby’s on the Pass has the longest waterfront bar in the world

It’s time for a beach trip. Treasure Island is filled with kitschy Florida gems that will make residents feel like tourists. The beach bars, souvenir shops, mini golf courses, and indoor waves will fill you with bright eyed wonder at the Sunshine State. One spot in the area claims to have the longest waterfront bar in the world, it’s Crabby’s at the Pass (formerly Gator’s), a gem in John’s Pass Village.
TREASURE ISLAND, FL
995qyk.com

Is Pasco County The Best Place To Play The Florida Lottery?

Is Pasco County The Best Place To Play The Florida Lottery? Asking for a friend. Another Pasco County resident hit it big from the most expensive Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket. 40-year-old Howard Creps of Land O’ Lakes won $1 million from the “500X The Cash” Florida Lottery scratch-off game. He...
PASCO COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy