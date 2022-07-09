Hernando school district needs more workers, superintendent says

Check out this beautiful home located in Walter Fuller Park. You are walking distance to one of the best parks in Pinellas County. A community pool is right down the street from you as well as, a dog park, basketball courts, community center, baseball fields, Azalea middle school, and so much more. Very close to the mall and not far from the beaches. What more could you ask for? This home is perfect for a small family or anyone buying thier first home. The open floor plan will allow you to entrain your family and friends. Lots of updates have been done. The tankless water heater was just installed last week, AC is 2014, roof is 2014, new carpeting in two of the bedrooms, just painted the interior and exterior of the house, and a few other things. A nice sized backyard will allow you to build your tropical oasis and plenty of room for a pool. Don't hesitate to schedule your showing today. This won't last long!!

PINELLAS COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO