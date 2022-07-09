ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hernando, FL

Hernando school district needs more workers, superintendent says

By VINCENT F. SAFUTO, Hernando Today
suncoastnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBROOKSVILLE — The challenge of staffing a school district goes beyond having the right teacher in the right classroom. Summer vacation has just started, and School Superintendent John Stratton said his biggest concern is that he needs to fill 140 instructional and 150 non-instructional openings. “I am worried...

www.suncoastnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Laker/Lutz News

New schools being planned in Pasco

Pasco County is on the grow and the public school district is planning to increase its capacity. The Pasco County School Board recently approved the district’s five-year school plant survey, which includes existing conditions and recommended plans. Kirkland Ranch Academy of Innovation, slated to open this fall, is one...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

School Board to review service plans for new school year

While this month’s meeting of the Citrus County School Board on Tuesday, July 12, will consist of many annual approvals completed each year for various services and contracts, there are some items on the agenda that will likely be discussed for this upcoming school year. One of these is...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Money race tight for Citrus County Commission District 2 candidates

Finegan was first to announce, but Worthington has made up ground. The two Republican candidates for Citrus County Commission District 2 are neck-and-neck financially as the campaigns heat up for the final stretch to the Aug. 23 Primary. Diana Finegan finished June raising $51,150 total for her campaign, while Stacey...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
Hernando, FL
City
Brooksville, FL
Hernando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
usf.edu

Orlando Health announces plans to build a 300-bed hospital in Pasco County

Orlando Health Wiregrass Ranch Hospital is slated for the Wiregrass Ranch community in Wesley Chapel, just north of Tampa. An opening date has not been announced. Orlando Health is adding to its footprint in the greater Tampa Bay region, this time announcing plans for a new hospital in the Wiregrass Ranch community of Pasco County.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
suncoastnews.com

HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital congratulates graduating pharmacists

BROOKSVILLE – As the role of pharmacists continues to expand and evolve, HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital is announcing its latest pharmacy residency graduates, Pooja Shah, Pharm.D, and Ashley Simpson, Pharm.D. The hospital began its pharmacy residency program in 2020 in response to the growing need for pharmacists. The...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala resident voices concerns on cost of living for seniors

Ocala, what is happening to us? The cost of utilities has escalated beyond the rise of inflation. Electric companies have increased their rates considerably, the water company is totally out of control with their rates, and taxes are projected to increase as well. Ocala has a large 55-and-older population, which...
OCALA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Campbell
Person
Jeff Rogers
University of Florida

Agricultural ‘quarantine’ explained, with two Florida counties under such orders

Two Florida counties were put under quarantine in recent weeks, but this has nothing to do with COVID-19. An agricultural quarantine is intended to prevent the spread of invasive species, but the protocols are unrelated to restrictions put in place for human disease containment. In the most recent cases, the discoveries of the Oriental fruit fly (scientifically known as Bactrocera dorsalis) in Pinellas County and the giant African land snail (GALS) in Pasco County led to quarantines for those counties in late June.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
point2homes.com

7950 25TH AVENUE N, St. Petersburg, Pinellas County, FL, 33710

Check out this beautiful home located in Walter Fuller Park. You are walking distance to one of the best parks in Pinellas County. A community pool is right down the street from you as well as, a dog park, basketball courts, community center, baseball fields, Azalea middle school, and so much more. Very close to the mall and not far from the beaches. What more could you ask for? This home is perfect for a small family or anyone buying thier first home. The open floor plan will allow you to entrain your family and friends. Lots of updates have been done. The tankless water heater was just installed last week, AC is 2014, roof is 2014, new carpeting in two of the bedrooms, just painted the interior and exterior of the house, and a few other things. A nice sized backyard will allow you to build your tropical oasis and plenty of room for a pool. Don't hesitate to schedule your showing today. This won't last long!!
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Districts#School Board#Visas#College#Servi
tampabeacon.com

Hillsborough Community College gets OK for four-year degrees

TAMPA — Hillsborough Community College has received final approval as a baccalaureate degree-granting institution from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges. The Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing will be the college’s first bachelor’s degree offering. HCC will welcome its first class for the BSN...
TAMPA, FL
thegabber.com

Closed St. Pete Strip Mall May Become Housing Complex

A previous version of this article stated that the City of St Pete Community Planning and Preservation Commission would be held on July 12. The meeting was rescheduled for August 9th. Abandoned St. Petersburg strip mall, Coquina Key Plaza may soon become a 75-feet-high seven story mixed-use housing development. St....
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
10 Tampa Bay

Waterspout spotted near Pasco County coastline

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Video captured a waterspout moving Monday morning near the Pasco County shoreline, which prompted a tornado warning for a short time. Tyler Carmer said he took a video of the waterspout in the Anclote area. The National Weather Service says at 10:30 a.m., a confirmed...
PASCO COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy