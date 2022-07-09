ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ted Nugent to perform at Ruth Eckerd Hall

By Tampa Bay Newspapers
suncoastnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEARWATER — Ted Nugent will perform Friday, July 15, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $33.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com. For a complete list of tour dates, please visit www.tednugent.com. Nugent has carved a permanent place in rock and...

