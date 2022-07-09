ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

2422 Burkett Road, El Monte, Los Angeles County, CA, 91732

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreat Location for a starter home or for an investment. This cozy property is priced reasonably to sell fast. It comes with three bedrooms, two bathrooms. Spacious Yard that offer's the perfect area for entertainment...

14242 Riverside Drive 104, Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles County, CA, 91423

The masterful design of this remarkable Sherman Oaks condo highlights its modern luxury. Designed by a professional decorator who used only premium custom finishes and elegant furniture, you will be instantly captivated by the stunning grand foyer with a custom tile design complemented by an elegant glass light fixture. The sleek gourmet kitchen is a balance of style and function. Your inner Chef will come alive as you imagine yourself in this kitchen with luxurious amenities such as quartz counters, high-end appliances, and breathtaking $60K cabinets. Adjacent to the kitchen you will find the formal dining room boasting recessed lighting, travertine flooring, and leaded glass. Perfect for family gatherings, the living room offers a stylish entertainment center, wood flooring, and a cozy gas fireplace complete with crystal rocks. The wet bar is an entertainer’s dream with marble counters, ample storage, and chic pendant light fixtures. Retreat for the evening to the spacious primary suite featuring recessed lighting and multiple walk-in closets. The en-suite bathroom features spa-like amenities with an impressive vanity including dual sinks, marble counters, and generous storage. The bathroom also showcases a Jacuzzi tub and walk-in shower with a rain shower head, heated floors and seat. The 3rd bedroom has been converted to a massive walk-in closet. However, it offers its own closet and electrical hookups and can be utilized as a bedroom, office, or den. The unit also includes a laundry room, 2 balconies, dual paned windows, and a brand new 4-ton AC. In addition, most of the furniture can be included in the sale. This unit is located in a meticulously cared-for complex with a pool and spa. Nestled in the highly desirable city of Sherman Oaks, it is close to Fashion Square, a lush park with a recreation center, Gelson’s, trendy shops, restaurants, and more. This is California living at its finest- presenting an opportunity that you don’t want to miss!
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
4131 Cedar Avenue, Long Beach, Los Angeles County, CA, 90807

Welcome to 4131 Cedar Ave located in the coveted Virginia Country Club neighborhood! This 1930 colonial home has been completely reimagined and impeccably restored by Alison White Homes and Mindy Laven while still maintaining its historical integrity. With over $1M in improvements, no expense was spared on details and materials to make this one of the most special and unique homes in Long Beach. This 5 bed, 4 bath, 3956 sq.ft. home is perfectly situated on an oversized 10,028 sq.ft. estate-sized lot featuring a resort style yard with a sparkling pool and spa with baja shelf, outdoor kitchen with BBQ, sink and refrigerator, a built-in fire pit with bench seating, 2 brick patios, a large limestone dining area and beautiful grounds with synthetic grass. This gorgeous backyard is wonderfully laid out and is perfect for entertaining family and friends or just quiet time reading and relaxing with your toes in the water. Brand new 528 sq.ft. finished garage with electric car charger, epoxy floors and french doors to yard, can also be converted into an ADU for addl options such as a home office, gym or mother-in-law unit. (There is addl parking behind the garage.) This amazing home showcases endless upgrades including being taken mostly down to the studs, but kept original detailing and moldings throughout, including 10" crown molding in living and dining rooms, an incredible stair banister, original interior doors and a hidden speakeasy preserved from the 1930s prohibition room. New plumbing, electrical, HVAC, roof, doors, windows and flooring throughout. Fabulous open floorplan featuring a large kitchen, breakfast area, great room and a grand living room with original fireplace. The chef's kitchen is appointed with custom cabinetry, marble countertops, 2 apron front sinks, walk-in pantry with custom shelving, butler's pantry, Thermador appliances and La Cornue range with custom plaster hood. Separate formal dining room & powder room complete the downstairs. Upstairs master retreat offers an oasis of beauty and light featuring French doors that open to a private balcony overlooking the pool and yard, large walk-in closet with custom built-ins and ensuite with dual vanities, large walk-in shower and soaking clawfoot tub. 2 bedrooms share a hall bath and 2 addl bedrooms share a jack and jill bath. Separate laundry room completes the upstairs. Accredited school district, close to VCC Golf Club and freeways.
LONG BEACH, CA
9618 Paramount Boulevard, Downey, Los Angeles County, CA, 90240

This home has it all! 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in North Downey with an inviting living room, primary bedroom with its own private bathroom, a beautifully remodeled hall bathroom that’s practically all new, an updated kitchen with an adjacent large dining area, good-conditioned hardwood floors through out, and central air and heat. The backyard has so much to offer including a large grass area, newer block wall on one side and vinyl fence for extra privacy, 2 car detached garage, a carport to park even more cars, and best of all… a detached room that has been converted into an amazing home theater system with black out shades on the windows, a large screen, a projector, and newer laminate wood floors. The home itself and the theater room are decorated perfect. Such an inviting home you will want to see for yourself!
1516 Calle Miradero, San Dimas, Los Angeles County, CA, 91773

Listed by Refaat Shehata with HOMEQUEST REAL ESTATE. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 1516 Calle Miradero Español?. Hot Summer "Cool Listing".This Via Verde One Story Home is what you've been waiting for.An open floorplan 3 Bed, 2 Full Bath, featuring a lush manicured yard with fruit and lemon trees.Upgraded tile flooring, windows, remodeled kitchen, and bathrooms.All offers will be taken seriously and be considered by the seller.Please note: a one-year lease is required by the seller with competitive market rent, and can be paid all upfront, with an option for a second year.The home warranty is paid for by the seller.
2742 Cabrillo Avenue 308, Torrance, Los Angeles County, CA, 90501

Set within the Meridian at Cabrillo, a 55+ community in Torrance, this immaculate residence offers the best in modern living. Built in 2006, its striking façade and enviable location will instantly leave you in awe while inside the approximately 690 sqft, 1-bedroom, 1-bath layout. Discover an elegant open floor plan enhanced by freshly painted walls and newly installed carpet. Relax in your living area or savor a refreshing nightcap on your balcony under the stars and enjoy the view of the Palos Verdes Peninsula. The avid home chef will relish the kitchen highlighting granite countertops, complete appliances, and wooden cabinetry.The main bedroom features soft carpeting flowing underfoot and a neutral-toned palette for an idyllic ambiance. The bath showcases a shower/tub combo. Plus, there's a bonus room that's ideal for use as a den or a small office for working remotely. Having your own stacked washer and dryer means you'll avoid those tiring trips to do laundry. An expansive central courtyard with a fountain, tables, chairs, and umbrellas is the ultimate setting for guests to appreciate fresh air, sunlight, and outdoor conversation. Other must-have perks include central air conditioning and gated parking for your convenience.As a resident, you can take advantage of such clubhouse amenities as a full kitchen and dining area, a TV lounge, and a patio with BBQ facilities for dining alfresco with new or old friends. In the fitness room on the third floor, you'll have an assortment of exercise machines. Enjoy the benefits of living close to Torrance and Wilson Parks with easy access to Redondo Beach, the Palos Verdes Peninsula, plus shopping, beaches, and freeways. This appealing, move-in-ready home could be all yours, so experience the laid-back lifestyle you deserve while it's still available!
TORRANCE, CA
11401 Foster Road, Norwalk, Los Angeles County, CA, 90650

Talk about LOCATION!!! This cozy Norwalk 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, corner lot home is close to schools, shopping, and transportation. Walk in via the front gate, passed the porch and double doors, and you enter right into the formal living room with the kitchen to the left. Tile flooring and newer paint. The kitchen has been updated with granite countertops and new cabinets about 2 years ago. As you enter the hallway, you have the guest bathroom to the left, and the first bedroom to the right. This bedroom has direct access to the side yard of the house. The Master Bedroom was extended and there is a walk-in closet. The Master Bathroom has a walk-in shower, separate jetted tub, vanity, and toilet. There is direct access to the garage from the Master Bedroom which can be sealed in order to convert the garage into an ADU. There is a water softener and tankless water heater behind the garage. The lot has RV space, sliding security gates, tandem uncovered parking, a dog run and there is a shed that is included with the purchase. Buyer to take over the solar lease. Thank you for showing.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
1952 El Dorado Drive, Acton, Los Angeles County, CA, 93510

Charming Acton home, great location. On approach, this home radiates happiness while beckoning you inside. Once inside, you are greeted with high ceilings & large living area coupled with the dining area. Anchored by a large fireplace, you can’t help but picture your family gathered for the holidays. The kitchen offers ample storage, island w/seating & a large bay window that looks out to the beautiful backyard. The master suite is of good size with direct access to the backyard, large walk in closet & bathroom with soaking tub. The remaining bedrooms offer versatility for kids rooms, guest space or home office. The second bathroom offers dual sinks and shower/tub combo. The third is nicely appointed and can be accessed via the large laundry room that has convenient access to the back yard. Perhaps the crown jewel of the home, is the fantastic bonus room above the garage perfect for hosting epic game nights or to hang out with friends & family. The backyard invokes visions of summer BBQ’s, with a patio and beautiful lawn area. In addition, you can pick your own fresh fruit from the variety of trees on the property. All this, with still more room for you to put your touch on the outdoor space. This is a lovely home just waiting to embrace its new family & create beautiful memories.
ACTON, CA
15556 Talbot Drive, La Mirada, Los Angeles County, CA, 90638

These are the FIXERs you have been waiting for! Two homes side be side homes sold together! Great investment or an excellent opportunity for an owner occupied purchase. Use your sweat equity to turn these homes from the ugliest homes on the block to the best. This is a 1 bedroom 1 bath home with a 2 car garage. Look at the huge 7,439 sqft lot! One small patio step but not interior steps, great for those who have trouble walking. Don't miss this opportunity.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
22111 Main Street 8, Carson, Los Angeles County, CA, 90745

Located in an exceptionally convenient and desirable location of Carson resides this meticulously renovated home in a secure gated community. This impressive home flaunts the perfect example of comfortable indoor living with a low maintenance backyard fulfilling the outdoors Southern California lifestyle you’ve dreamed of! The front door opens to a foyer that expands to a powder room, ample space for storage, garage access, and glass sliding doors that lead to the backyard. Floor 2 flaunts an open concept floor plan with a generous sized loving room that opens to the dining area and gourmet kitchen with a large pantry. This home’s floor plan is remarkable as the bedrooms are private from the entertainment areas. The third floor boasts a romantic owner’s suite with an upgraded walk in shower, dual sink vanity, and walk in closet. There are two other bedrooms that share a bathroom along with a laundry area. Shopping (South Bay Pavilion Mall…), fine dining, recreation, supermarkets (Ralph’s, Target, …), and healthcare options are all conveniently and closely located. The easy access to the 405 and 110, freeways all puts Downtown Los Angeles and the rest of Southern California within reach. With so many upgrades including: flooring, custom wood shutters, bathrooms, yard landscaping, and more; come check out this gem today and make it yours!
CARSON, CA
10390 Stageline Street, Temescal Valley, Riverside County, CA, 92883

Beautifully maintained manufactured home on permanent foundation on private lot in Butterfield Estates. Featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, this home is perfect for the first time buyer or someone looking to downsize. Loads of updates including new roof in 2020, recently painted interior and exterior, updated dual pane vinyl windows, flooring. Newer water heater, HVAC, and garage door opener too. Vaulted ceilings and an open floor plan provide generous living spaces - dining area, large living room. The bedrooms are well-proportioned and have large closets for ample storage. The galley kitchen has loads of counter space and a window overlooking the patio and rear yard. Enjoy outdoor living with patio and aluminum patio cover, plus lots of yard space for pets and kids to play. The home is in a terrific inside tract location away from the main road where you'll love the peace of a private yard. Association amenities include pool, tennis and basketball courts, a community center, walking paths and greenbelts through the community. Affordable monthly HOA dues are $83. Low tax rate - approximately 1.1% with low special assessments at $598/year. Located in Temescal Valley with all the comforts of nearby Tom's Farm, Glen Ivy Hot Springs Spa, the Shops at Sycamore Creek and DeLeo Regional Park. And enjoy award-winning schools in Corona-Norco Unified School District.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
13028 Central Avenue 201, Hawthorne, Los Angeles County, CA, 90250

Enjoy resort style living in the beautiful gated community of the Three Sixty at South Bay. This two bedroom, west facing Flats unit is in a central, quiet location within the property. The light and bright home offers a large open floor plan with a kitchen, living room, dining area and outdoor patio balcony. The rich and luxurious dark hardwood floors contrast perfectly with the white kitchen cabinets. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, a breakfast peninsula with granite countertops and ample cabinetry for storage. The master suite has a large ensuite with a walk in closet and separate water closet. Plantation shutters throughout with a full laundry room and your own private 2 car tandem garage. Three Sixty at South Bay is a beautifully landscaped, gated community with easy access to LAX, Manhattan Beach and Playa Vista/Marina del Rey with a state-of- the art fitness center, two heated pools, sport court, three community rooms and two dog parks. Located in the highly rated Wiseburn School District including Da Vinci Charter Schools with a new high school.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
7514 Quinn St, Downey, Los Angeles County, CA, 90241

Don't miss out on this charming Orange Estates home! Property features a newly renovated kitchen, spacious living room, dining area, and incredible backyard. Not only is there a covered patio in the back yard, but also a detached studio which could be perfect for a gym, art studio, or a home office. The backyard is truly your own oasis complete with mature landscaping and beautiful well established flowers. One of the most desirable locations in Downey and only walking distance to Rio Hondo Golf Club, Furman Park, and Rio Hondo Elementary School.* Disclosure: One of the bedrooms is currently being used as a second living room *
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
628 Corwin Avenue, Glendale, Los Angeles County, CA, 91206

Take a breath and step into your own sanctuary in this stunning Spanish revival gem! Gentle arches welcome you into a home with hardwood floors throughout and character details lovingly maintained. The ample living room is anchored by a beautiful fireplace decorated with graceful period tilework as beautiful light spills in from the full length windows. A formal dining room with built-in cabinets flows to an open plan kitchen and lounge. Polished limestone countertops, along with mission style cabinetry in the kitchen give the home chef the perfect space to make gourmet meals and entertain with casual elegance. The primary suite is spacious and a true retreat with abundant storage from the walk in and built in closet systems. Cares wash away in the en-suite and spa-like bathroom tiled in unique porcelain made to look like wood and natural stone. Two more generous bedrooms share a sweet, bright airy bathroom down the hall. Private outdoor space abounds with a charming patio right off the kitchen-lounge. Beyond that, there is a beautiful archway of birds of paradise that leads to the backyard paved in decomposed granite centered by a cozy fire pit. A separate room, adjacent to the back of the garage, offers extra space for a home office or gym. There is a sense of breeziness throughout this home, and a sense of a protected place framed by artful landscaping. Top off the beauty of this home with the sensibility of energy saving solar panels, and its convenient location in a charming neighborhood, this home is idyllic and awaits you!
13573 Monterey Way, Victorville, San Bernardino County, CA, 92392

Pride in Home Ownership!!! The well Kept 2003 built home is located in a desired Victorville neighborhood walking distance to Discovery School of the Arts Elementary School. The two story home has 3 good size bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms with a loft that can easily be converted to the 4th bedroom.The home has over 40k upgrades that have been done to the home in the last year. The exterior of the home has recently been painted in the last year with all stucco and wood repair. All windows and sliding door have been upgraded to Anlin double pane windows that carry a lifetime transferable warranty that are known for its durability and energy efficiency. New energy efficient furnace has been installed along with a newer air conditioner unit. If that's not it you have No HOA tax rate is 1.1 wow what more can you ask for. This home has too much to offer, bring your family and call it your own. It will not last!!
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA

