2422 Burkett Road, El Monte, Los Angeles County, CA, 91732

Welcome to 4131 Cedar Ave located in the coveted Virginia Country Club neighborhood! This 1930 colonial home has been completely reimagined and impeccably restored by Alison White Homes and Mindy Laven while still maintaining its historical integrity. With over $1M in improvements, no expense was spared on details and materials to make this one of the most special and unique homes in Long Beach. This 5 bed, 4 bath, 3956 sq.ft. home is perfectly situated on an oversized 10,028 sq.ft. estate-sized lot featuring a resort style yard with a sparkling pool and spa with baja shelf, outdoor kitchen with BBQ, sink and refrigerator, a built-in fire pit with bench seating, 2 brick patios, a large limestone dining area and beautiful grounds with synthetic grass. This gorgeous backyard is wonderfully laid out and is perfect for entertaining family and friends or just quiet time reading and relaxing with your toes in the water. Brand new 528 sq.ft. finished garage with electric car charger, epoxy floors and french doors to yard, can also be converted into an ADU for addl options such as a home office, gym or mother-in-law unit. (There is addl parking behind the garage.) This amazing home showcases endless upgrades including being taken mostly down to the studs, but kept original detailing and moldings throughout, including 10" crown molding in living and dining rooms, an incredible stair banister, original interior doors and a hidden speakeasy preserved from the 1930s prohibition room. New plumbing, electrical, HVAC, roof, doors, windows and flooring throughout. Fabulous open floorplan featuring a large kitchen, breakfast area, great room and a grand living room with original fireplace. The chef's kitchen is appointed with custom cabinetry, marble countertops, 2 apron front sinks, walk-in pantry with custom shelving, butler's pantry, Thermador appliances and La Cornue range with custom plaster hood. Separate formal dining room & powder room complete the downstairs. Upstairs master retreat offers an oasis of beauty and light featuring French doors that open to a private balcony overlooking the pool and yard, large walk-in closet with custom built-ins and ensuite with dual vanities, large walk-in shower and soaking clawfoot tub. 2 bedrooms share a hall bath and 2 addl bedrooms share a jack and jill bath. Separate laundry room completes the upstairs. Accredited school district, close to VCC Golf Club and freeways.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO