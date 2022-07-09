ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

‘They are the clowns,’ people dressed in clown costumes protest former President Trump speaking at campaign event

By Victoria Saha
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BN9bM_0gZdge2h00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– On Friday, members of the Nevada Democratic Victory Party gathered in front of Treasure Island TI-Hotel and Casino in clown costumes in protest of former President Donald Trump speaking at a campaign event.

Former President Trump spoke at a campaign event at Treasure Island in support of Republican Gubernatorial candidate Joe Lombardo and Senate candidate Adam Laxalt. Protestors showed up in clown costumes because they believe that former President Trump, Lombardo, and Laxalt are also clowns.

“We’re dressed up funny here today but the real clowns are inside and those are Joe Lombardo, Donald Trump, and Adam Laxalt. We want to let them know that they are clowns for trying to overturn the 2020 election, and the ones who really look silly today are them” said Joshua Rush from Nevada Democratic Victory.

The protest lasted about 15-20 minutes with only a handful of people making a stance.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MSNBC

Trump finds the one word he’ll no longer say to his own followers

Donald Trump is accustomed to a degree of deference from his followers that borders on creepy. Many of the former president’s diehard devotees continue to believe, even now, that the Republican is effectively infallible. There is, however, one notable exception. Nearly a year ago, Trump held an event in...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Society
Local
Nevada Society
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joshua Rush
Person
Adam Laxalt
Person
Joe Lombardo
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clowns#Protest#Casino#Republican#Senate#Nexstar Media Inc
The Independent

Ted Cruz called a ‘coward and a liar’ as right-wing activist confronts him over Trump and Cancun

Rep Dan Crenshaw was not the only lawmaker accosted by right-wing social media activist Alex Stein at the Republican Party of Texas convention in Houston.Mr Stein also shouted abuse at Senator Ted Cruz whom he called a coward and a globalist, asked how he can like Donald Trump after he called his wife ugly, and reminded him of his vacation in Cancun during the 2021 Texas power crisis as the state experienced record low temperatures.In a video clip posted to Twitter by Mr Stein, he begins by saying: “If you care about America, why did you do that to your...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
MSNBC

What happens if the GOP tries to dump Trump in 2024?

In a world where Donald Trump potentially loses the 2024 Republican primary, would he call the election rigged and lead an exodus with his base? “That is the threat that Republicans are all terrified of and it explains a lot of the weird dynamics in Republican politics,” says Chris Hayes. July 12, 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
8 News Now

8 News Now

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy