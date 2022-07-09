ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

The Impact of DACA in Colorado

By Michael Logerwell
KREX
KREX
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N59K8_0gZdgPkg00

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — “Just freedom to people really, that’s the main thing. That’s like the whole thing with the land of the free right?” said Luis a DACA recipient in Western Colorado.

Luis and 690,000 other DACA recipients nationwide are at risk of being deported if the 5 th circuit court affirms Texas’s victory.

Luis has been in the United States since he was 11 years old and has been a DACA recipient since 2013. Marissa Molina of Forward US said Luis is one of 14,000 DACA recipients in Colorado.

Those 14,000 have made a huge imprint on communities around the state.

  • 92% have a high school diploma
  • 40% have some form of college education
  • 8,000 are students in the K-12 system
  • 61% are in the workforce

The DACA program has afforded Luis and others opportunities to chase their dreams in America but keeping that opportunity is costly.

“It’s one of those things that you have to renew every two years and it’s such a hard thing to do because it costs money, it costs time and laws are changing every fricking month,” said Luis.

DACA recipients pay $495 every two years to renew their protections. The United States Citizens and Immigration Services takes as long as four months to process each renewal. As of right now that cycle is never-ending.

There is currently no path to citizenship for DACA recipients. The only way forward is to establish a permanent residence by obtaining a green card.

If DACA is eliminated then that will be the worst-case scenario for Luis and all other DACA recipients.

“As far as I know you just get deported and you’re screwed. That’s all there is, nothing you can do about it,” said Luis.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 18

D&M Ventures LLC
3d ago

All daca recipient's are stealing public education resources, and all should be deported, and not allowed in tax paid for schools.

Reply
5
M Jar
2d ago

DACA = illegal. I detest when our own State Government defies Federal Law. Deport immediately.

Reply
5
M Jar
3d ago

Zero impact would be better. Deport them and their families. Yesterday.

Reply(9)
8
Related
KREX

TABOR Refund Checks Coming Soon

To make sure you receive your refund check voters are strongly encouraged to ensure their mailing address is up to date by August 1, 2022. Checks are anticipated to be in the mail stream this fall.
MESA COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
City
Grand Junction, CO
Local
Colorado Government
SFGate

Across southern Arizona, a full range of border woes for Biden

YUMA, Ariz. - The young men wearing parkas and sweatshirts appeared out of the darkness around 2 a.m., running for a gap in the border wall and sending up great clouds of dust. "Don't run!" the other migrants shouted in Spanish. "Walk!" the Border Patrol agents yelled. The 15 men,...
YUMA, AZ
Daily Mail

Greg Abbott has spent $2.9MILLION in taxpayer funds sending 1,700 illegal immigrants in buses to Washington DC: Texas governor's crowdfunding has only raised $112,842

Texas taxpayers are paying the price for Governor Greg Abbott's plan to bus migrants who crossed into the U.S. illegally to Washington, D.C. As of June 7, $2.9 million in taxpayer funds have sent only 1,778 immigrants to the nation's capital, according to Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) documents – and the figure is expected to rise as more buses have already been deployed and Abbott shows no signs of slowing the stunt.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daca#Th Circuit Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Currently Filming Season 5 in Montana, Mayor Speaks Out About Show’s Massive Impact

Yellowstone Season 5 filming is well underway, and the mayor of Hamilton, Montana is hearing “mixed feelings” from town residents. Come the next season of television’s #1 show, audiences will experience multiple locations from the small city of Hamilton. “They want to use a lot of different sites to film their show,” Mayor Dominic Farrenkopf says of Yellowstone‘s production team. No word on appearances from Kevin Costner or Kelly Reilly yet.
HAMILTON, MT
CBS Denver

Biologists' fears confirmed on the lower Colorado River

For National Park Service fisheries biologist Jeff Arnold, it was a moment he'd been dreading. Bare-legged in sandals, he was pulling in a net in a shallow backwater of the lower Colorado River last week, when he spotted three young fish that didn't belong there. "Give me a call when you get this!" he messaged a colleague, snapping photos.Minutes later, the park service confirmed their worst fear: smallmouth bass had in fact been found and were likely reproducing in the Colorado River below Glen Canyon Dam.They may be a beloved sport fish, but smallmouth bass feast on humpback chub, an...
COLORADO STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

TX Gov. Abbott authorizes troops to send illegal immigrants back to border

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday issued an executive order instructing the Texas National Guard to capture illegal immigrants in the U.S. and take them back to the southern border. “I have authorized the Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety to begin returning illegal immigrants to the...
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Supreme Court fails to save migrants from Biden’s border chaos

Over 50 migrants died this week in the back of a tractor-trailer on the outskirts of San Antonio. The Supreme Court had a chance to end the catch and release policies that helped cause this tragedy Thursday, but it declined. President Joe Biden can continue flooding the southern border with unprecedented numbers of migrants from around the world — a callous and negligent policy that frequently leads to such tragedies.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KREX

KREX

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy