UFC

Mackenzie Dern vs. Xiaonan Yan To Headline UFC Fight Night October 1

By Andrew Starc
mmanews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTop-five women’s strawweights Mackenzie Dern and Yan Xiaonan will clash in the main event of a UFC Fight Night on October 1. The location of the matchup, which was first reported by ESPN, and...

www.mmanews.com

UFC

