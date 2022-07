PITTSBURGH — Two men were arrested on gun charges in downtown Pittsburgh and Pittsburgh’s South Side neighborhood in the past four days. According to Pittsburgh police, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Forbes Avenue for reports of a disorderly person with a gun on July 7 just before 1:40 p.m. Officers were provided a description of the man and attempted to make contact when they found him before he ran away down Market Street toward Fifth Avenue.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO