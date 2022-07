While most people might still agree that the finest chapter of the Jurassic Park movies (which you watch streaming), so far, is still the 1993 original, the second installment is certainly not without its fans. Director Steven Spielberg would return to helm 1997's The Lost World: Jurassic Park - which takes place on another island overrun with prehistoric beasts, and also sees dinosaurs visit to the United States for the first time in the franchise.

MOVIES ・ 25 MINUTES AGO