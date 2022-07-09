Pa. State Police seize $18M in illegal drugs in 2nd quarter of 2022

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police announced on Friday, July 8 that troopers have confiscated $18.6 million worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and other illicit drugs in the second quarter of 2022.

During the second quarter, troopers seized nearly 170 pounds of cocaine, 308 pounds of methamphetamines, 138 pounds of fentanyl, and over 46,000 pills of assorted narcotics.

Below is a full list of all the drugs seized by troopers during the second quarter of 2022.

Second Quarter Drug Seizure Totals

Drug Total Seized Total Value of Amount Seized Cocaine 169.98 lbs. $5,099,400 Crack Cocaine 3.3 lbs. $52,800 Heroin 7.66 lbs. $260,440 Fentanyl 138.16 lbs. $4,144,800 LSD – Pills and Paper 31 doses $620 Marijuana THC – Liquid 19.73 pints $132,191 Marijuana THC Solid 13.71 lbs. $68,550 Marijuana Plants 1,906 plants $314,490 Processed Marijuana 1,328.14 lbs. $3,984,420 Methamphetamines 308.41 lbs. $3,084,100 MDMA – Ecstasy .47 lbs. $1,567 MDMA – Pills 3,262 DU $48,930 Other Narcotics 120.65 lbs. $241,300 Other Narcotics (pills) 46,442 $1,161,050 Total Value $18,594,658 Courtesy of Pa. State Police

