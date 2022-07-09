ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pa. State Police seize $18M in illegal drugs in 2nd quarter of 2022

By James Wesser
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police announced on Friday, July 8 that troopers have confiscated $18.6 million worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and other illicit drugs in the second quarter of 2022.

During the second quarter, troopers seized nearly 170 pounds of cocaine, 308 pounds of methamphetamines, 138 pounds of fentanyl, and over 46,000 pills of assorted narcotics.

Below is a full list of all the drugs seized by troopers during the second quarter of 2022.

Second Quarter Drug Seizure Totals

Drug Total Seized Total Value of Amount Seized
Cocaine 169.98 lbs. $5,099,400
Crack Cocaine 3.3 lbs. $52,800
Heroin 7.66 lbs. $260,440
Fentanyl 138.16 lbs. $4,144,800
LSD – Pills and Paper 31 doses $620
Marijuana THC – Liquid 19.73 pints $132,191
Marijuana THC Solid 13.71 lbs. $68,550
Marijuana Plants 1,906 plants $314,490
Processed Marijuana 1,328.14 lbs. $3,984,420
Methamphetamines 308.41 lbs. $3,084,100
MDMA – Ecstasy .47 lbs. $1,567
MDMA – Pills 3,262 DU $48,930
Other Narcotics 120.65 lbs. $241,300
Other Narcotics (pills) 46,442 $1,161,050
Total Value $18,594,658
Courtesy of Pa. State Police

