Modern stationery designs for modern stationery lovers

By Srishti Mitra
yankodesign.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat really makes a desk stand out to me is the collection of stationery items placed on top of it (and also the manner in which they are placed). The true value and efficiency of your desk lie in the smart assortment of designs you adorn it with – these are...

www.yankodesign.com

yankodesign.com

This asymmetrical wooden storage doubles as a beautiful side table

Space isn’t infinite, at least not the ones inside our houses and our rooms. Every piece of furniture you add means less room for anything else. Given the premium on living spaces these days, people have been forced to be smarter about their purchasing choices, particularly when it comes to chairs, tables, and shelves. Sometimes people buy modular products they can shrink and grow as needed or storage they can shove in some unusual location like stairs. Most of the time, however, people pick designs that can serve two purposes at the same time, like this small shelf and storage space that can also be used as a low side table, even if it looks like it might tip over.
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

This A-shaped cabin with a lakeview is a self-sustaining, climate-smart greenhouse villa

Sweden is one of those countries always found on the best countries to live in lists in terms of overall quality of life. We also see a lot of travel videos and lists featuring its tourist spots, mountains, lakes, etc. If you dream of living there someday, surrounded by nature and living sustainably, it is not that improbable if you have the means and the opportunity to do so. A company called Naturvillan creates such homes in the country and their latest one is an A-frame, sustainable greenhouse in the middle of the mountains.
HOME & GARDEN
SheKnows

Get Soft Butter Every Single Time With This TikTok-Viral Kitchen Tool That's Only $14 for Prime Day

Click here to read the full article. With our morning breakfast, nothing beats a side of toast with your eggs and bacon. However, more often than not, we have to settle for cold butter on top of our warm toast. However, thanks to TikTok, that annoyance can quickly be a thing of the past. A Tiktoker by the name of Kelsey Venkov uploaded a TikTok that almost instantly went viral that talked about her Amazon Kitchen Must-Haves. The star of the show was this “life-changing” butter bell that helps you store your butter and keeps it soft for up to...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
yankodesign.com

Polestar’s “Spaceship hut” lets you have immersive experience in the forest

Having a treehouse in the middle of a forest full of trees may be an ideal scenario for those who love peace and quiet and are semi-adventurous. I mean if you’re fully adventurous, then you’ll go camping or hiking around the forest. But if you’re like me who loves nature but doesn’t totally want to be in the middle of it, then having an enclosed space in the middle of it is the next best thing. Having a futuristic-looking but sustainable kind of structure there is also something that may appeal to that kind of nature lover.
ELECTRONICS
#Design#Stationery#Fountain Pens#Productivity
yankodesign.com

Cloud Camping is a glamping vehicle that may take you anywhere

You see an unidentified flying object about to land near the beach where you’re lying about sunbathing. You’re excited and at the same time nervous about what that vehicle will bring about. You’re already thinking about aliens or at the very least, a failed space mission that’s unexpectedly landing in your area. You wait with bated breath wondering what you’ll be encountering today. The door opens and out steps a group of friends wearing swimming outfits and getting ready to hit the beach. Welcome to the possible future of travel and leisure!
CARS
Robb Report

Clase Azul Flexes Old-School Distilling Muscle With Its 25th Anniversary Ultra-Premium Tequila

Click here to read the full article. You can instantly recognize a bottle of ultra-premium Clase Azul Tequila because the beautiful, artisanal, hand-painted ceramic decanters this high-end spirit comes in are part of its core identity. This week to celebrate its 25th anniversary, the brand has launched the new 25 Aniversario Limited Edition, a tequila that incorporates some other artisanal methods into the production of the liquid. This past winter, Clase Azul began a transformation of its brand identity by changing its name from Clase Azul Spirits to Clase Azul México. While this might seem more nominal than substantive, the point...
DRINKS
shefinds

The Unexpected Eye Cream No One Should Be Using Over 40 (It Makes Wrinkles Worse!)

This post has been updated since it was originally published on January 8, 2019. Ask any dermatologist and he or she will tell you that using an eye cream in your daily skincare routine is one of the best preventative anti-aging measures. Eye creams are designed to target the thin, delicate skin under your eyes that often show the first signs of aging–crow’s feet, fine lines, under-eye bags, to name a few. Without one, that skin can start to age prematurely and consequently, make the rest of your face look older as well.
SKIN CARE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
yankodesign.com

Ecovado is a more environmentally-friendly alternative to avocado

Avocado is one of my favorite fruits, even before it became the in-thing for hipster cafes and restaurants. Whether as part of your toast or as a dessert staple with condensed milk or as a guacamole dip, it’s one of those all-around fruits that I enjoy eating. But not all countries are avocado-rich and for those that have to import them, it’s actually one of the most unsustainable, energy-intensive, and resource-intensive crops. What if you could have the flavor and texture of it without having to spend as many resources and energy on it?
FOOD & DRINKS
yankodesign.com

This spaceship-like device is actually a sustainable high bay light

We often take for granted the lighting that lets us see in the dark or sets the mood in enclosed spaces like homes and halls. Not only do we seldom pay attention to their actual design, we also rarely consider the materials they’re made of. To be fair, we do that with almost every consumer product, but lamps and lights are some of the most common products we buy. Fortunately, they are also some of the easiest products to rethink and redesign. The RAB L34, for example, gives high bay lighting a more compact and space-efficient form, and in doing so, also gives it a distinct design that seems to come straight out of sci-fi space portals and alien ships.
ELECTRONICS
yankodesign.com

Desk chair lets you swivel around to take a break

For people who practically live in front of their desk or workstation, having something that’s comfortable and flexible is pretty important. I for one can sometimes spend almost six hours straight sitting in front of a screen in both my office desk and home desk. I’d like to take a break and read a book or write in my journal, but sometimes I won’t be able to stand up for hours. What if I had furniture that would let me relax just a bit while not leaving my space?
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

This Apple Car sedan gets 180-degree panoramic roof + flowing aerodynamic silhouette

The Apple Car has dotted the automotive rumor mill for a long time now, and the latest one being of a 2025 launch date. This is based on a new report by reliable leakster, Mark Gurman who has inside information on the car’s development. By that time too, if the vehicle doesn’t meet Apple’s standards, it could see the ball roll to a different time.
TECHNOLOGY
yankodesign.com

Top 10 ultimate products you could get for your pet

I’m pretty sure our pets are enjoying this pandemic way more than us, I mean they get to have their hoomans all to themselves almost all the time! And as much as I love spending time with my own cats, I’m honestly running out of ways to keep them entertained and prevent them from knocking down an item or two in my home, out of sheer boredom. If you’re pretty much in the same precarious situation as me, then this collection of pet products promises to come to your rescue! From a drying chamber for cats to a side table that lets your dog stay beside you while you work – these product designs will take good care of your pet, and keep them active and content! You can take a little breather, while they wrestle around with these newfound fun products!
PET SERVICES

