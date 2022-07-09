ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fan does pushups for Stephen Curry autograph

By Aaron Tolentino
 3 days ago

LAKE TAHOE, Nev. (KRON) — What are you willing to do for an autograph from Stephen Curry?

A fan did 30 push-ups to get an autograph from the Warriors superstar, Curry showed the interaction in a Twitter video Thursday during a practice at the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship Tournament at Lake Tahoe. As the fan was finishing his last push-up, Curry jumped in to sign the fan’s Warriors jersey.

Steph Curry releases ‘night night’ t-shirts for sale

“Young fella asked how many push ups for the (autograph),” Curry said in his tweet. The video has garnered over 445,000 views on the platform.

Fresh off an NBA championship and Finals MVP, Curry was an attraction at the celebrity golf tournament that includes Aaron Rodgers, Charles Barkley, Jerry Rice, and Justin Timberlake to name a few.

Curry made a 97-yard shot on Friday that caused social media to buzz. The video has over 1 million views on Twitter.

The three-day golf tournament runs until Sunday. All three rounds will be broadcasted live on either an NBC network or streaming service.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

