ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crittenden County, AR

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Crittenden, Cross, Lee, Phillips, St. Francis by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-09 03:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Orleans, Lower St. Bernard, Northern St. Tammany by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 10:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-12 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Eastern Orleans; Lower St. Bernard; Northern St. Tammany; Southeast St. Tammany; Southwestern St. Tammany; Upper St. Bernard; Western Orleans Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern St. Bernard, Orleans and southern St. Tammany Parishes through 515 PM CDT At 416 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Pearl River to near Lake Catherine. Movement was west at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include New Orleans, Slidell, East New Orleans, Chalmette, Pearl River, Madisonville, Lake Catherine, Meraux, Lacombe, Pearlington and Slidell Airport. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 244 and 254, and between mile markers 261 and 273. Interstate 12 between mile markers 68 and 84. Interstate 59 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 6. Interstate 510 between mile markers 1 and 3. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
NEW ORLEANS, LA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Duval, St. Johns by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 17:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-11 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Duval; St. Johns The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern St. Johns County in northeastern Florida Southeastern Duval County in northeastern Florida * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 511 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Unf, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Unf, Neptune Beach, Baymeadows, Bayard, Craig Field, San Pablo and Palm Valley. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aitkin, Carlton, Cass, Crow Wing, Itasca, Koochiching, Pine by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 10:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aitkin; Carlton; Cass; Crow Wing; Itasca; Koochiching; Pine; St. Louis SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 456 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AITKIN CARLTON CASS CROW WING ITASCA KOOCHICHING PINE ST. LOUIS
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 03:13:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-11 16:30:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AKDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Including the following areas, Deltana and Tanana Flats and Eastern Alaska Range. This includes the cities of Delta Junction, Fort Greely, Black Rapids, Donnelly Dome, Trims Dot Camp. * WHEN...Until 4 PM AKDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Small streams crossing the Richardson Highway from Trims Camp north to Delta Junction could flood. Jarvis Creek could also flood. Streams crossing the Alaska Highway close to Delta Junction could run very high. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Very heavy rainfall associated with thunderstorms has occurred this morning from Fort Greely south to Black Rapids. Over 3/4 inch of rain has fallen in the past several hours. - Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood - Please stay tuned to NOAA weather radio or your favorite local weather news source for updates on this situation.
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy