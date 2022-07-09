Excessive Heat Warning issued for Crittenden, Cross, Lee, Phillips, St. Francis by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 10:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-12 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Eastern Orleans; Lower St. Bernard; Northern St. Tammany; Southeast St. Tammany; Southwestern St. Tammany; Upper St. Bernard; Western Orleans Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern St. Bernard, Orleans and southern St. Tammany Parishes through 515 PM CDT At 416 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Pearl River to near Lake Catherine. Movement was west at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include New Orleans, Slidell, East New Orleans, Chalmette, Pearl River, Madisonville, Lake Catherine, Meraux, Lacombe, Pearlington and Slidell Airport. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 244 and 254, and between mile markers 261 and 273. Interstate 12 between mile markers 68 and 84. Interstate 59 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 6. Interstate 510 between mile markers 1 and 3. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
