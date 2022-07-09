ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE News: Mickie James Comments On Latest Vince McMahon Allegations, Smackdown Dark Match Result

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article– Mickie James has heard about the latest allegations against Vince McMahon, and she took to social media for a quippy take on it. As noted earlier,...

411mania.com

Comments / 2

wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Wrestler Corroborates Vince McMahon Rape Allegation

Back in 1992, former WWE CEO Vince McMahon was accused of rape by the first-ever female WWF/WWE referee, Rita Chatterton, and those accusations have resurfaced in the wake up the controversy currently surrounding McMahon and his company. Now, a former WWE wrestler has corroborated Chatterton’s story. In a new article by Abraham Riesman with New York Magazine’s Intelligencer, Leonard Inzitari (ring name Mario Mancini) backs up Chatterton’s claim that McMahon assaulted her.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

They Did! Two Former WWE Stars Have Gotten Married

Congratulations! Wrestling is a complicated industry as you have no idea when the wrestlers are going to be able to find free time for anything outside of the ring. The wrestlers are on the road almost constantly and romantic relationships can be even more complicated than anything else. Some wrestlers have figured it out though, even while working for different promotions.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
wrestlingrumors.net

Fan Called Police On Happy Corbin For Murdering Rey Mysterio

He got the point across. The Coronavirus changed the way the world worked for a long time but things are mainly back to normal. What matters most is that the health issues and worries have mostly gone away, but it is also nice to see some of our old ways of life coming back. That includes wrestling, with one wrestler now being able to tell a story about the pandemic days.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Mickie James
Person
James
PWMania

The Rock’s Daughter Ava Raine Cuts Promo at WWE NXT Live Event

At the WWE NXT live event on Saturday in Orlando, Florida, The Rock’s daughter, Simone Johnson, now going by the name Ava Raine, made another NXT appearance. This time, she cut a promo. In the promo, Johnson referred to herself as “The Final Girl,” a nickname she also uses...
ORLANDO, FL
Vibe

Simone Johnson, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Daughter, Makes WWE History

Simone Johnson is following her family’s legacy and has taken her first step into the wrestling ring, making history on her terms. Making her presence felt on Saturday (July 9), Simone Johnson, the daughter of WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, made her historic debut, becoming the first fourth-generation wrestler in the history of the WWE.
WWE
Popculture

AEW Wrestler out of the Company in Wake of Arrest

An All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star is not returning to the company. According to Fightful, Jake Atlas is not expected back in AEW after suffering an injury during his first week with the company. This also comes on the heels of Atlas being arrested for domestic violence in May. According...
WWE
ClutchPoints

The Rock’s daughter Ava Raine makes WWE history during live show

To quote Cody Rhodes’ entrance music: “Wrestling has more than one royal family.” The WWE (and the pro wrestling scene in general) is filled to the brim with families built by wrestling. From the Ortons to the Rhodes to the McMahons and the Flairs, there have been many families that rose to prominence in the […] The post The Rock’s daughter Ava Raine makes WWE history during live show appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WWE
#Wwe Smackdown#Combat#Wwe News#The Wall Street Journal#Pwinsider
ComicBook

Ava Raine (Simone Johnson) Delivers First WWE Promo at NXT Live Event

WWE NXT held a live event tonight in Orlando, and in addition to a battle royal and several Title matches, fans in attendance had the chance to hear the first live promo from Ava Raine, aka Simone Johnson (via Jay Reddick). Raine is the daughter of WWE legend The Rock, and fans have been eager to see her in the ring in NXT. Tonight was reportedly her first promo in front of fans, and during the promo she tore into Cora Jade and this next wave of stars in the NXT Women's Division (via Rich Schellhase). Raine called herself 'The Final Girl' during the promo, which is also in her social media bio, so this will probably be a running thing whenever she hits NXT TV.
ORLANDO, FL
wrestlingrumors.net

Former World Champion Makes Surprise WWE Return, Teases New Feud

Welcome back. There have been a lot of wrestlers throughout WWE’s history and some of them have been quite the successes. While it might not be an exact science, one of the best ways to gauge a wrestler’s success is through the championships they have won, particularly World Titles. This week saw the return of a former World Champion in a surprising moment.
WWE
PWMania

Report: Vince McMahon & Linda McMahon Married But Separated

Vince McMahon and Linda McMahon are still married … technically. Dave Meltzer noted on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that the two haven’t been together for quite a while, despite still being legally married. The recent article in The Wall Street Journal regarding McMahon being under...
RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

stillrealtous.com

WWE Star Pretty Much Done With The Company

Over the last few years fans have seen a number of WWE stars part ways with the company for various reasons, and it looks like another one is likely getting ready to leave. It was recently reported that Io Shirai’s contract with WWE is set to expire soon. It was also noted that she had not signed a new deal with WWE even though the company offered her a new contract.
WWE
ComicBook

Watch: Brock Lesnar F5s Otis Through a Table to Start WWE Raw

Brock Lesnar opened this week's Monday Night Raw with a promo hyping up his Last Man Standing Match with Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. "The Beast" compared Reigns to a fattened hog ripe for the slaughter, the was interrupted by Paul Heyman who argued that the stipulation actually favored Lesnar given how barbaric it can get. But he then declared that Reigns' streak as world champion would be the one streak Lesnar won't be able to conquer.
WWE
Outsider.com

wrestlinginc.com

Another Indication That Sasha Banks Has Exited From WWE

It’s been almost two months since Sasha Banks and Naomi chose to walk out while WWE “Raw” was on the air, relinquishing their WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles and leaving the company to improvise a new main event for the night. In the days that followed, WWE would describe the act as “unprofessional” and confirm that the two top female stars were suspended from the company for the foreseeable future.
TV SHOWS
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Star Reveals She Is Currently Wearing A Heart Monitor

That sounds a bit more serious. There are all kinds of medical issues in wrestling and some of them can be quite bad. You see wrestlers get hurt all the time in one way or another, but there are often other issues that take place beneath the surface that you might not know about unless someone brings it up. That is the case again, and this time it is something rather important.
WWE
Yardbarker

Friend of Steve McMichael shares heartbreaking photo of the NFL legend/ex-WCW star

A new photo has surfaced online of NFL Hall Of Famer/former WCW star Steve "Mongo" McMichael and it's heartbreaking to see. As previously reported, McMichael was diagnosed with ALS a couple of years ago and his health has continued to deteriorate. McMichael's sister said last year that her brother no longer can use his arms or legs.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Judgement Day has to prepare for life in WWE without Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley is a fantastic talent in a WWE ring. She has a fantastic image, a charismatic presence, and enough talent on the mic to make fans cheer or boo depending on her intentions. From her impressive run in NXT to her early success in WWE and her eventual run as the female member of […] The post Judgement Day has to prepare for life in WWE without Rhea Ripley appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WWE

