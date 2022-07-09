Flash Flood Warning issued for Albemarle, City of Charlottesville by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 17:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Page; Shenandoah; Warren A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL SHENANDOAH...SOUTHWESTERN WARREN AND NORTHERN PAGE COUNTIES At 510 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Front Royal, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Front Royal, Karo, Fort Valley, Saint Davids Church, Glen Echo, Bentonville, Seven Fountains, Dilbeck, Riverton, Browntown and Riverside. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

PAGE COUNTY, VA ・ 2 HOURS AGO