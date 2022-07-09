Flood Watch issued for Arlington, Falls Church, Alexandria, Eastern Loudoun, Fairfax by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 19:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Target Area: Caroline; Western Essex; Westmoreland Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Westmoreland, Caroline and northwestern Essex Counties through 830 PM EDT At 804 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Potomac Creek to near Massaponax to 6 miles southeast of Orange. Movement was southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Colonial Beach, Bowling Green, Milford, Port Royal, Ladysmith, Loretto, Leedstown, Fort A.p. Hill, Chilesburg, Golansville, Hustle, Potomac Beach, Guinea, Corbin, Supply, Penola, Nancy Wrights Corner, Cedar Fork, Ruther Glen and Cedon. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
