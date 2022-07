The Ohio Department of Natural Resources ensured safe waters over the 4th of July weekend thanks to Operation Dry Water. The campaign brought increased law enforcement patrol to prepare for the holiday weekend. Operation Dry Water is a national boating under the influence campaign that strives to make sure that boaters take the necessary precautions when being out on the water. Over the holiday weekend, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources officers issued 37 citations and nearly 450 safety warnings.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO