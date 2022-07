COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Intel's CEO renewed his call for Congress to pass the CHIPS act as the company delays breaking ground in Licking County. "Ten days ago, we took delivery of the land in Ohio for our new Mega fab. We have equipment in place and have started prep work for beginning major construction, but we are still waiting on Congress to act," CEO Pat Gelsinger tweeted Tuesday.

