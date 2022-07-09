ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckinridge County, KY

In Memoriam: Huston DeHaven

wxbc1043.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, July 5th, 2022, Breckinridge County lost one of it’s historic on-air voices. Ballard Huston DeHaven left this Earth, but left us with 46 years of memories as the Voice of Breckinridge County High School Fighting Tiger Sports. Whether calling...

www.wxbc1043.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLKY.com

Kenny Payne talks Kentucky rivalry, facing John Calipari

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — New University of Louisville men's basketball head coach Kenny Payne is continuing to build his culture within the program. One of the interesting things to watch as he builds that culture is how the future schedule will look. There is one game that fans in the...
visitowensboro.com

Top 6 Destinations to Visit in Owensboro

Green River Distilling Co. Enjoy and explore over 100 years of history at this newly renovated facility located on the Ohio River. After restoring the distillery to its original glory in 2014, Green River Distilling Co. has continued to impress and amaze visitors with one of the top-ranked bourbon tours in the state of Kentucky. Even better, Green River’s new Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey has received amazing reviews since its launch in 2021, and you’ll get to taste the distillery’s name-brand bourbon at the end of your tour. You can schedule one-hour tours Tuesday-Saturday at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. for $20.
OWENSBORO, KY
wxbc1043.com

Yvetta Capps

Yvetta Capps, age 93 of Custer, died Friday (7/8) at her residence. She is survived by one daughter: Roberta Ress of Athens, AL; three sons: David Thorn of Evansville, IN, Dennis Thorn of Cannelton, IN and Russell Thorn of Elizabethtown; two stepdaughters: Linda Thompson of Shepherdsville, and Ruby Mattingly of Ekron; one sister: Lovera Preston of Hudson; 13 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren and 18 great great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Wednesday (7/13) at the Trent-Dowell Funeral Home with burial in the New Cliff Cemetery in Cannelton, IN. Visitation will be held from 4 until 8 PM Tuesday (7/12) and after 8:30 AM Wednesday (7/13) at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy are suggested to Custer First Church of God.
CUSTER, KY
wxbc1043.com

Breckinridge County Grand Jury

7/12/2022—The Breckinridge County Grand Jury met Friday and returned 22 indictments. Chris P. Hoskins, 42, Hardinsburg, was indicted for 1st degree possession of a controlled substance(meth), 2nd offense. Jordan R. Chevalier, 20, Harned, was indicted for 2nd degree assault. James D. Kleinhelter, 30, Sherpherdsville, was indicted for 3rd degree...
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiger Arena#Tiger Nation#The Fighting Tigers#Wxbc
14news.com

July marks 4 year anniversary of Erica Owen’s death

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - This month marks four years since the death of Erica Owen, an Owensboro woman killed by her ex-boyfriend in her own home in 2018. Around Owensboro you’ll see purple benches, they’re in honor of Erica and all she was; A daughter, a friend and a caring nurse.
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Spencer County woman killed in crash

A Spencer County, Indiana woman was killed in a crash that happened on Monday. The crash happened just after 4 p.m. on Highway 60 E in Maceo, Kentucky, according to the Daviess County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office says it happened when a Calhoun, Kentucky man who was driving down...
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Motorheads rejoice! Car show to cruise into Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — You may notice some rad rides cruising around town in Owensboro next weekend. That’s because the Corvette Lovers Vette Club is hosting a car show on Saturday, July 16! Officials say this year they’re doing things a little bit different. Trophies will be awarded by decade for 1st, 2nd and 3rd […]
OWENSBORO, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pleasure Ridge Park, KY
County
Breckinridge County, KY
WEHT/WTVW

One person killed in Maceo crash

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – One person is dead after an accident on Highway 60 in Maceo on Monday. Deputies said a Calhoun man lost control of his vehicle, crossed the median and hit another vehicle head-on. The man was seriously injured and flown to a hospital. A Grandview, Indiana woman in the other vehicle […]
MACEO, KY
wxbc1043.com

Edna Earle Pollock

Edna Earle Pollock, 78, died Thursday (07/07). She is survived by her husband, Kenneth; four daughters, Laura Pollock, Karen Pollock, Angela Fackler, and Melinda Barr; eight grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Funeral services were held privately with burial in the Raymond Cemetery. The Hager Funeral Home in Brandenburg is in charge of arrangements.
BRANDENBURG, KY
Wave 3

Officer shot at Shawnee Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD is advising of heavy police presence at the Shawnee Park. WAVE Troubleshooter’s sources tell us that an officer was shot and the bullet hit the bulletproof vest. There is no word on any other victims at this time. According to LMPD, the public is...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wxbc1043.com

Train Strikes Stuck Semi

GLENDALE – A train struck a semi trailer that had become stuck on a railroad crossing in Hardin County Saturday morning. The Hardin County Sheriff’s Department said the accident happened at the CSX crossing at Kentucky 222 in Glendale, when a semi truck became lodged on the tracks at the crossing and was struck by a southbound CSX train.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Decades-old Bardstown Road sushi restaurant closes for good

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — A popular Asian buffet in Fern Creek closed permanently after two decades in business, and the restaurant’s equipment is now up for auction,according to Louisville Business First. Hibachi Sushi Buffet was located at 5316 Bardstown Road, at the intersection of Bardstown Road...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Growing dessert chain gets new owners and a new Highlands location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — The new owners of a fast-growing Louisville-based dessert chain are changing the location of its Highlands store,according to Louisville Business First. The Peach Cobbler Factory will open a new location at 2237 Bardstown Road near Douglass Loop at noon on Saturday, July 16....
LOUISVILLE, KY
k105.com

Deadly officer-involved shooting in Barren Co.

Kentucky State Police is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Barren County. According to Kentucky State Police spokesman Daniel Priddy, the Barren County Sheriff’s Office requested state police investigate the shooting that occurred at approximately 4:30 Saturday morning. The shooting, which resulted in the death of an unidentified male,...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

2 suspects charged with murder of Breckinridge County woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men have been charged with the murder of a Breckinridge County woman. Rodney Dwayne Jones, 53 of Hardinsburg, Kentucky and Boris Thomas Drane, 33, of Harned, Kentucky, both face a murder charge. Drane faces additional charges of abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY
daviessky.org

Car Show at Yellow Creek Park

The Corvette Lover’s Vette Club of Owensboro will host a Car Show at Yellow Creek Park on Saturday, July 16. Vehicle registration is $20 on-site with the event running from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Click here for more information.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Train derails after hitting trailer stuck on tracks in Glendale

GLENDALE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A train partially derailed after crashing into a trailer that was stuck crossing the track in Hardin County, Kentucky. It happened around 10:15 a.m. Saturday in Glendale on Main Street. A truck pulling a lowboy trailer got stuck while crossing. Hardin County Sheriff John Ward tells...
GLENDALE, KY
wxbc1043.com

Breck Schools Open House Schedule Released

HARDINSBURG (07/11/22) – Breckinridge County School has released the dates for open house at their schools for the upcoming school year: the Open House for the High School will be August 1st from 5-7pm. Custer Elementary will hold their open house on August 2nd from 4-6pm; Hardinsburg, Irvington and Ben Johnson Elementary are August 3rd from 4-6pm and the Middle School is August 4th from 4-6pm. The first day for students in the Breckinridge County Schools is Wednesday, August 10th.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy