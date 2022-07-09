ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burien, WA

UPDATE: Missing 14-year-old girl has been FOUND!

 4 days ago
UPDATE July 8, 2022: Gracie J. Williams, 14, who went missing in Burien’s 5 Corners neighborhood on July 5, has been FOUND!

After Williams went missing, her family released fliers and posted all over social media, asking the public to help find her.

The King County Sheriff’s Office confirmed with South King Media that Williams was missing.

Where or when she was found – or other information about her circumstances or health – have not been released.

