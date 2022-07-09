ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Eggleston expanding with new wellness center in Newport News

By Courtney Ingalls
 3 days ago
Eggleston is expanding into Newport News (Photo Credit: Eggleston)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — After nearly 20 years, Eggleston has opened a new program facility in Newport News.

The Eggleston Wellness Center is located at 645 J. Clyde Morris Boulevard. The company also purchased two homes for its residential program.

Before the expansion, Eggleston was leasing a building and residential homes located on the Sarah Bonwell Hudgins Foundation campus in Hampton. However, due to changing legislation, campus settings were no longer considered community-integrated.

“It is our priority as we grow to ensure our programs and services are inclusive and accessible for those we serve. The way we provide services to people with disabilities today compared to 30 years ago has changed, but the reasons behind them have not” said Paul J. Atkinson Sr, Eggleston’s Chief Executive Officer. “We continue to empower and value the abilities of all persons, and their pursuit for an inclusive life. Eggleston has been a strong provider of services since 1955 and we are fortunate enough to have resources to invest back into our mission and the community.”

The company has helped individuals with disabilities for over 65 years through on-the-job training as well as residential and day support programs. Eggleston supports nearly 100 individuals on the Peninsula each year. This expansion

The recent expansion of Eggleston Wellness Center will be celebrated with an open house on July 21 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m, which will include a ribbon-cutting and keynote remarks from Virginia Secretary of Health and Human Resources, Mr. John E. Littel.

