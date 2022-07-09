ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Gov. Hochul announces crackdown on underage drinking

By Richard Roman
News 4 Buffalo
 3 days ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An initiative by the Governor’s office aims to cut down on underage drinking and driving during the summer concert season. Known as Operation Prevent, investigators from the State Liquor Authority, State Police, State Parks Police, and local law enforcement will conduct sweeps at venues across the state.

Investigators will be checking for ‘Fake IDs’ this summer at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, CMAC in Canandaigua, and the Lakeview Amphitheater in Syracuse. In addition to various other locations where underage concertgoers are likely to gather.

Individuals under the age of 21 found to be using a fake or another individual’s ID to buy alcohol can be ticketed and their licenses revoked for a minimum of 90 days or up to one year. Operation Prevent is supported by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee.

“I urge everyone to celebrate responsibly,” Governor Kathy Hochul said. “We want New Yorkers to enjoy these events safely, and this enforcement effort will be crucial to helping prevent underage concertgoers from purchasing alcohol and potentially getting behind the wheel.”

