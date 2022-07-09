ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Mayor Garcetti celebrates opening of Sixth Street Viaduct

lamayor.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — Mayor Eric Garcetti today celebrated the opening of the Sixth Street Viaduct Bridge — the largest bridge project in the history of Los Angeles. “The Sixth Street Viaduct isn’t just a connection between our communities – it’s a new landmark that represents the tenacity, beauty, and promise that...

www.lamayor.org

Comments / 1

 

kcrw.com

How much power does LA’s next mayor have to solve homelessness?

With more than 41,000 people estimated to be experiencing homelessness in the City of LA by last count, it’s no surprise that the two mayoral candidates who will face each other in November, Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) and billionaire real estate developer Rick Caruso, talk a lot about their different approaches to solving the crisis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
citywatchla.com

Kevin de León and Hilda Solis Strike Back

Do you trust LA County’s Metro where transit-related crime is on the rise and ridership is dwindling despite soaring gas prices?. Do you trust people who are partisans of road diets and bicycle lanes and embedded in Council Districts, Metro and LADOT and who, in their professional capacity, refuse to take the concerns of the majority of stakeholders under consideration?
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

L.A. Board Of Supervisors To Vote On Motion For Power To Remove Sheriff

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is set to vote on a motion Tuesday that would give the board the power to remove the L.A. County Sheriff. The motion, introduced by Supervisors Holly J. Mitchell and Hilda L. Solis is aimed to “establish meaningful checks and balances,” stating that the check on the County Sheriff is “long overdue,” according to County documents.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
PLANetizen

6,000 Acres of Prime Open Space in Los Angeles County Now Protected

With the acquisition of 6,000 acres of open space, California is a step closer in its effort to conserve 30 percent of the state’s land and coastal waters by 2030, also referred to as the 30×30 initiative. The largest undeveloped private property in Los Angeles County is now part of a protected ecological area that will preserve habitat and expand wildlife corridors between the San Gabriel, Sierra Madre, and Santa Susanna mountains.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Campaign to Recall George Gascón Turns in Petition Signatures

The campaign to recall progressive Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón has officially turned in its petitions to the Los Angeles Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office for verification in their attempt to get a recall on the ballot. According to the statement from the Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office Dean C....
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Asbarez News

Glendale Councilmember Ara Najarian Becomes New Chair of Metro Board

Glendale Councilmember Ara Najarian became the new Chair of the Metro Board of Directors at Metro’s annual State of the Agency event on Thursday morning. Najarian succeeds outgoing Board Chair Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis. “I am honored to be selected and I am looking forward to...
GLENDALE, CA
KABC

‘Buy a Tesla’ Buttigieg meets with Mayor ‘Months-waiting-for-Ambassadorship’ Garcetti at LAX

(Los Angeles, CA) — Los Angeles International and Long Beach airports are getting federal dollars for infrastructure improvements. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg walked the grounds of LAX today with L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti and other city dignitaries. He pledged money that was approved yesterday as part of the federal infrastructure law. One-billion dollars is earmarked for 85 airports nationwide. LAX will receive 50-million dollars and Long Beach 10-point-six million. The money will augment the cost of upgrades at both airports over the next five years.
LOS ANGELES, CA
smobserved.com

Shame on Santa Monica

If you have walked our iconic bluffs overlooking the ocean, you will find discarded cans, old backpacks, blankets and clothes on the other side of the concrete railings that spoil the otherwise majestic ocean view. While the rest of Palisades Park is kept up beautifully, the bluff's rim is riddled...
SANTA MONICA, CA
signalscv.com

City to discuss Dockweiler extension, possible purchase of mayor’s land

The Santa Clarita City Council is slated to discuss Tuesday the possible cost of purchasing land from Mayor Laurene Weste, as well as the county of Los Angeles, in order to finish the Dockweiler Extension Project. The ongoing Dockweiler project has been in discussion for years and was originally approved...
beverlyhillscourier.com

Rent Stabilization Commission Recommends 8% Rent Increase Cap

On July 6, the Beverly Hills Rent Stabilization Commission grappled with whether to recommend changes to the maximum allowable rent increase allowed under the city’s Rent Stabilization Ordinance. Citing the historic levels of inflation, commissioners agreed to recommend that the City Council place an 8% cap on rent increases. The meeting represented the city’s ongoing efforts to equitably address the rising cost of living while allowing property owners to realize a profit on their investments.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
PLANetizen

Skyline-Shifting Development Approved in Los Angeles

A conceptual rendering for the 1111 Sunset development project. | Palisades Capital Partners / Shutterstock. The Los Angeles City Council recently approved a cluster of tall buildings—towers of 49 and 30 stories as well as a 17-story building and a sprinkling of two- to four-story buildings in a Downtown-adjacent neighborhood.
LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenanow.com

What Does the Future of the Hollywood Burbank Airport Have to Do With Pasadena?

Not everybody realizes the City of Pasadena co-manages a major regional airport. But since it’s called the Hollywood Burbank Airport, it’s easy to see why few make the connection. The Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority is a government agency created under a joint powers agreement between the three cities of...
WEHOville.com

Bullets fly on Santa Monica Blvd./Crescent Heights

Two drivers exchanged gunfire at about 1:40AM Monday on Santa Monica Blvd. and Crescent Heights, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said. One suspect was arrested; the other fled the scene in his vehicle. A bullet pierced the wall of a residence nearby, but no injuries were reported. Detectives with the department are currently investigating this case.
SANTA MONICA, CA
orangejuiceblog.com

Grand Jury explores ways to protect OC from Michelle Steel.

Let me begin with the important message: The Orange County Grand Jury has been busily devising policy suggestions to protect the people and our land from Michelle Steel and politicians like her. But the best thing YOU AND I can do is to STOP VOTING FOR CORRUPT POLITICIANS LIKE MICHELLE STEEL.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
calmatters.network

How each council district voted in the mayoral race

The results also show many residents cast ballots but did not vote in certain races, which may have affected close City Council races. Councilmember Rex Richardson emerged from the final update from Los Angeles County with a lead of seven percentage-points, which grew from about four points on election night.
LONG BEACH, CA

