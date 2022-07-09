Mayor Garcetti celebrates opening of Sixth Street Viaduct

Located in an exceptionally convenient and desirable location of Carson resides this meticulously renovated home in a secure gated community. This impressive home flaunts the perfect example of comfortable indoor living with a low maintenance backyard fulfilling the outdoors Southern California lifestyle you’ve dreamed of! The front door opens to a foyer that expands to a powder room, ample space for storage, garage access, and glass sliding doors that lead to the backyard. Floor 2 flaunts an open concept floor plan with a generous sized loving room that opens to the dining area and gourmet kitchen with a large pantry. This home’s floor plan is remarkable as the bedrooms are private from the entertainment areas. The third floor boasts a romantic owner’s suite with an upgraded walk in shower, dual sink vanity, and walk in closet. There are two other bedrooms that share a bathroom along with a laundry area. Shopping (South Bay Pavilion Mall…), fine dining, recreation, supermarkets (Ralph’s, Target, …), and healthcare options are all conveniently and closely located. The easy access to the 405 and 110, freeways all puts Downtown Los Angeles and the rest of Southern California within reach. With so many upgrades including: flooring, custom wood shutters, bathrooms, yard landscaping, and more; come check out this gem today and make it yours!

CARSON, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO