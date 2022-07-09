ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Flags to be flown at half-staff after former Japan Prime Minister’s assassination

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y36GC_0gZdWVl600
File Image (Photo By Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WXIN) — President Joe Biden is directing flags to be flown at half-staff following the assassination of former Prime Minister of Japan, Abe Shinzo.

On Friday, President Joe Biden ordered that the flags at the White House, federal buildings and military posts be flown at half-staff “As a mark of respect for the memory of Abe Shinzo, former Prime Minister of Japan.”

The White House issued the proclamation hours after news broke of the former Prime Minister being assassinated on the street in western Japan while delivering a campaign speech.

In the proclamation, President Biden said Shinzo was a proud servant of the Japanese people and a faithful friend to the United States.

He worked with American presidents of both parties to deepen the Alliance between our nations and advance a common vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific. Even in the moment he was attacked and killed, he was engaged in the work of democracy, to which he dedicated his life.

President Joe Biden’s proclamation on the death of Abe Shinzo

President Biden directed flags to be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the federal government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its territories and possessions until sunset on July 10.

The president also directed that the flag be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations.

This proclamation also extends the proclamation for flags to be flown at half-staff to remember the victims of the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooting.

The Associated Press reports the 67-year-old Abe, who was Japan’s longest-serving leader when he resigned in 2020, was shot from behind minutes after he started his speech Friday in Nara in western Japan. He collapsed bleeding and was airlifted to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead from major damage to his heart and two neck wounds.

Police arrested the suspected gunman at the scene and identified him as Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, a former member of Japan’s navy. The AP reports that police said he used a gun that was obviously homemade — about 15 inches (40 centimeters) long — and they confiscated similar weapons and his personal computer when they raided his nearby one-room apartment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Woman overdoses on Fentanyl in Escambia Co. jail, cellmate charged with homicide

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office charged a woman with homicide after another inmate overdosed inside the county jail. Pamela Schwarz was charged after deputies believed she smuggled Fentanyl into the Escambia County jail. ECSO said Schwarz shared a bag containing Fentanyl and Parafluorofentanyl, two dangerous opioids, with other inmates.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Young couple killed in murder-suicide: Okaloosa Co. deputies

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County deputies are investigating a murder-suicide after the bodies of a couple were found inside their home. The couple, ages 21 and 24, was found dead inside their bedroom, according to a Facebook post from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to the home near Fort Walton […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Lauren Boebert reported to FBI over Biden tweet: ‘We need to terminate this presidency’

Republican representative Lauren Boebert was reported to the FBI on Sunday after she posted what some users deemed to be an incendiary message on Twitter. “We need to terminate this presidency,” she wrote, adding: “End quote. Repeat the line.”She was mocking president Joe Biden, who mistakenly said “presidency” instead of “pregnancy” last week when referring to abortion rights. “Ten years old and she was forced to travel out of the state to Indiana to seek to terminate the presidency and maybe save her life,” the president said on 8 July, referring to the case of a child who was...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Double blitzing of Putin's troops as tank column is devastated by Ukrainian artillery and separatist battalion 'is destroyed by Russian friendly fire'

A column of Russian tanks has been destroyed in an artillery strike by Ukraine in the eastern Donbas region, with part of the strike caught on video. Ukraine's 24th Mechanized Brigade said a dozen tanks and armoured vehicles were destroyed or damaged in the strike, which took place last week in Luhansk province.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Fox News

Taiwan loses major advocate, defensive ally with assassination of Shinzo Abe

With the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Taiwan and the United States have lost a major advocate against Chinese militarization in the Pacific. Abe, an archconservative of Japanese politics and Japan-first nationalist opposed to Chinese expansion, had been a stalwart ally of Taiwan as threats of Chinese "reunification" loomed.
POLITICS
AFP

Japan's ruling party secures strong win after Abe assassination

Japan's ruling party and partners won enough votes to form a supermajority in an upper house election held just days after the assassination of former prime minister Shinzo Abe, local media said Monday. The ex-premier's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its coalition partner Komeito strengthened their hold by winning more than 75 of the 125 upper house seats up for grabs, according to national news outlets.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assassination#Old Abe#Japanese People#Politics Federal#The White House#American#Alliance
WKRG News 5

CBD business owner in Baldwin Co. arrested on drug charges

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — A business owner and his business partner in Baldwin County were arrested after deputies conducted search warrants at the owner’s home and CBD business, according to officials with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. The arrests were the result of a year-long investigation by the Baldwin County Drug Task Force.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
White House
WKRG News 5

Man riding motorcycle killed in crash in Mobile

UPDATE (3:26 p.m.): Mobile Police originally said the victim, Kevin Paul, was 26 years old. Officials have corrected his age to 56. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was pronounced dead at a local hospital after he was involved in a motorcycle crash around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Foley Chick-fil-A temporarily closing in late July

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Foley Chick-fil-A restaurant announced Monday morning they’ll close July 21 for remodeling. The last day of business will be Wednesday, July 20. “We appreciate your understanding, and we apologize for any inconvenience. We look forward to serving you again in our newly renovated restaurant,” read a post on the restaurant’s […]
WKRG News 5

Man charged with attempted murder, not given bond

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile judge denied bond for a man accused of shooting his girlfriend. Deandre Jackson appeared in court on July 11, charged with attempted murder in a July 3 shooting. Jackson turned himself in after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Investigators believe Jackson shot his girlfriend at a home […]
MOBILE, AL
Voice of America

Shinzo Abe, Japan’s Longest-serving PM, Assassinated

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA — Former prime minister Shinzo Abe, one of Japan’s most prominent post-war political figures, has died after being shot in the chest during a campaign speech Friday, medical officials said. The 67-year-old Abe died at a hospital in Nara Prefecture, where he had been receiving...
ASIA
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

42K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy