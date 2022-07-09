ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

PA State Senate votes to remove homosexuality from crimes code

By Madison Montag
abc27.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On July 7, 2022 the Pennsylvania State Senate unanimously passed Senate Bill 2125, which will remove “homosexuality” from the list of prohibited sexual acts in Pennsylvania’s Crime Codes. The bill now heads to Governor Tom Wolf’s desk for approval. Rep....

www.abc27.com

Comments / 6

Related
bctv.org

Pa. Senate seeks to declare state constitution provides no right to an abortion

IMAGE: Republicans in the upper chamber successfully moved to add abortion language to the package Thursday as lawmakers worked to pass an already late budget. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf Signs Executive Order To Further Protect Abortion Rights In Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf is following in the footsteps of other Democratic governors following the U.S. Supreme Court’s abortion ruling and looking to protect patients who travel to Pennsylvania for the procedure from being prosecuted by their home states. Wolf on Tuesday said in a statement that he would refuse a request from any other state to arrest or detain any out-of-state resident who had traveled to Pennsylvania to seek an abortion, as well as anyone providing or assisting with it. I just signed an executive order to further uphold abortion rights in Pennsylvania. This action protects our abortion providers...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS News

Pennsylvania governor says he'll protect abortion seekers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf is following in the footsteps of other Democratic governors following the U.S. Supreme Court's abortion ruling and looking to protect patients who travel to Pennsylvania for the procedure from being prosecuted by their home states. Wolf on Tuesday said in a statement...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wdac.com

Delozier Bill Helps PA Crime Victims

HARRISBURG – Legislation authored by Cumberland County Rep. Sheryl Delozier giving crime victims legal standing in court, updating crime victims’ compensation, providing notice of events in the judicial process, and enhancing victims’ confidentiality for domestic and sexual violence crimes has been signed into law as Act 77 of 2022. It will bolster the PA Crime Victims’ Bill of Rights. The measure assures victims can now stand in court and assert their own rights and gives them recourse when their rights are ignored. Giving victims standing was part of Marsy’s Law, a constitutional amendment to guarantee crime victims’ rights. When the amendment was being considered in 2019, over 1.7 million Pennsylvanians voted in favor of it, only to see the outcome set aside by the PA Supreme Court due to a technicality with the ballot question.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Society
abc27.com

Pennsylvania sues Lancaster County, others over counting mail-in ballots

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s elections agency sued three Republican-controlled county governments on Tuesday, seeking to force their election boards to report primary results that include ballots with undated exterior envelopes — the subject of several other lawsuits. The Department of State sued Lancaster, Berks and Fayette...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WITF

Gov. Wolf vetoes bid to block all-electric building codes in Pennsylvania

The Democratic governor said the legislation takes away “local decision-making” from municipalities that are looking to address climate change. Citing the need to fight climate change, Pennsylvania’s Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday vetoed Republican-penned legislation to stop municipalities from adopting building codes that prohibit natural gas hookups.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Gov. Wolf signs new election ballot printing law

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Voting precincts in Pennsylvania will now be required to print a certain number of ballots on Election Day. House Bill 1614, sponsored by Rep. Ryan Warner (R-Fayette/Westmoreland) requires a voting precinct to print 50% of the necessary ballots needed based on the number of people registered to vote.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wolf
Main Line Media News

Winners and losers in the recently enacted Pennsylvania budget

Election-year budgets often are tame so as not to irritate voters, but the Pennsylvania budget breaks that mold in good ways and bad. Flush with cash, Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and Republican legislative leaders agreed to significant investments in areas that have long demanded additional funding. But as with any...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pahomepage.com

New laws taking effect in Pennsylvania

Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 7.12.22 (11:15 AM) Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 7.12.22 (4:30AM) Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast (7/10/22) Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 7.8.22 (11AM)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pghcitypaper.com

Gov. Tom Wolf signs Pennsylvania state budget

Eight days into the new fiscal year, Pennsylvania has a finalized budget. The Republican-controlled Pennsylvania Senate voted 47-3 to approve a $45.2 billion spending plan for the 2022-23 fiscal year, sending it to Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, who signed the proposal in a private event later Friday evening. The House...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

With injunction, a resolution to RGGI in Pennsylvania still far off

HARRISBURG, PA – The Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative saga may not end quickly, even with a new governor this fall. A Commonwealth Court injunction on Friday paused RGGI from taking effect, retroactively, on July 1 and could lead to delays in allowance auctions. The Department of Environmental Protection is expected to appeal the injunction. RGGI would require fossil-fuel energy producers to effectively pay a tax on carbon dioxide emissions.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homosexuality#Senate Bill#Pennsylvania State Senate#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Racism#Pa State Senate#Crime Codes#The General Assembly#Republican#The Commonwealth Court
abc27.com

Governor Wolf signs bill regulating fireworks

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf signed House Bill 2157 on July 11, which focuses on placing stricter regulations on fireworks after a 2017 law greatly liberalized their use. The bill repeals the fireworks provisions included in the Tax Reform Code and transfers those provisions, with increased and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Roll Call Online

August date to watch in Pennsylvania Senate race

Democrats have five weeks before a critical deadline to potentially replace the party’s nominee in a key U.S. Senate race that will help decide the majority. While switching candidates late in a race is rare, and even unlikely to happen in this case, it can’t be completely ruled out due to extraordinary circumstances in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

Governor Tom Wolf’s Historic $1.8 Billion Spending Increase for Education

HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf is praising a budget that invests in education at all levels with a historic $1.8 billion spending increase, including the return of more than $500 million to Pennsylvania’s public schools. The Wolf Administration has increased education funding by more than $3.7 billion since 2015, ensuring the opportunity for Pennsylvanians to succeed with a top-tier education without shouldering taxpayers with the bulk of the responsibility for funding schools.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy