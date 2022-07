At approximately 4:41 p.m., Carthage Fire Department, Leake County Deputies, Emergency Medical Services, and MS HWY Patrol were all dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on HWY 16 West near the HWY 25 overpass. It has been reported that the vehicles involved are a pickup truck and a box truck. The pickup truck caught on fire due to the crash. We will update with more information as it becomes available.

LEAKE COUNTY, MS ・ 5 DAYS AGO